The next Chapter: At 96, this San Diego bandleader still makes the room swing

Part of the key to his longevity? Immersing himself in what he loves the most, which is music.

The first time Peter DeLuke Sr. heard Tommy Dorsey’s theme song, he was a kid in Schenectady, N.Y. , before there was television. So he listened to the radio and heard the announcer saying, “— and then he heard the trombone sliding into “Getting Sentimental Over You.

” DeLuke wanted to play trombone. His mother couldn’t afford one. A saxophone got handed down to him instead. And now at 96, he is still making the most of it.

He lives in Lemon Grove with his son Peter Jr., wakes up at 6 a.m. to do his exercises — stretches and weights — and every other Tuesday he drives to the Musicians Union Hall on Morena Boulevard to rehearse the, a 10-piece Duke Ellington style big band repertory jazz orchestra that he has led for decades. I came to this interview already in love with that music since I grew up listening to big band records.

My parents had a stack of albums — Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey. They’d put one on the turntable and dance in our living room. DeLuke grew up as the sixth of seven children. His father died of rheumatic heart disease when he was 3 years old.

He took the train into Manhattan every Saturday morning as a teenager to study with master teacher Leon Roshanov. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the Crane School of Music at Potsdam, then a master’s and professional diploma from Columbia University, and eventually he learned to play all the woodwind instruments.

He taught music in the Hastings-on-Hudson public schools for 25 years while continuing to perform professionally — a secret arrangement with an understanding school superintendent that he still laughs about today. Peter DeLuke smiles at the Balboa Park Club during a fundraiser to save Starlight Bowl in April. Kate Smith Show ,” after Goodman famously fired his entire band at the Waldorf.

He performed alongside Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich, Charlie Barnet, Jimmy Dorsey, and Mel Lewis. He played opposite Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Rosemary Clooney and Perry Como. DeLuke moved to San Diego in 1985 when his wife was terminally ill. He was familiar with San Diego from his Navy days.

He and his family were still living in a motel, their house not yet ready, when they wandered into the grand opening of Horton Plaza and heard a live band playing Duke Ellington music. The leader was Gordon Grinnell, a friend from DeLuke’s New York days who had no idea DeLuke had relocated. A few years later, Grinnell fell ill and asked him to take over the band. He has led the Mellotones ever since.

His son Peter Jr. has watched all of this up close his entire life. He and his brother Dean grew up in a house where Gene Krupa and Buddy Rich were regular visitors, where their father came home Friday nights from his teaching job, showered, ate dinner in his tuxedo and went out to perform.

Saturday mornings, his father was teaching private students starting at 7:30 am, often having been on a bandstand until three or four a.m. the night before.

“The biggest influence in both of our lives was obviously Dad,” Peter Jr. told me. “He’s always been my hero, my brother’s hero. The inspiration and the work ethic — Dad was, and still is, very meticulous. I think part of the key to his longevity has been immersing himself in what he loves the most, which is his music.

They always say music keeps you young. ” Both Peter Jr. and Dean went on to become professional musicians themselves — though they chose a different path from their father, forming the rock band Nemesis and SLEDD, an original rock group that has toured nationally.

As for DeLuke’s secrets to making it to 96: he never smoked, rarely drank beyond a half-glass of wine with dinner, and as a young musician on the road while everyone around him was partying, he was out exploring whatever city the band was performing in. He read about vascular health and cholesterol from a 14-volume health encyclopedia his mother bought when he was a boy — long before anyone was talking about those things. And he never stopped playing.

Some of those who came to hear Peter DeLuke perform at the Balboa Park Club with his big band orchestra, The Mellotones, danced to the music. On April 26, I watched DeLuke and the Mellotones headline “A Starlight Swing,” a fundraiser at Balboa Park for Save Starlight, the nonprofit working to restore the historic 4,000-seat Starlight Bowl amphitheater. The event attracted hundreds of people, including swing dance clubs from across San Diego.

I still think about my parents in the living room. They loved dancing to swing music. And I love that somebody’s still out there keeping it alive. Many of my column ideas come from you—my readers. So please email me your suggestions at





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alex Ross' Marvel Dimensions: A Showstopper at San Diego Comic-Con 2026Legendary comic book artist Alex Ross is set to unveil his most expansive project to date, Marvel Dimensions, at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The 112-page graphic novel retells the origins of iconic Marvel superheroes in Ross' signature hyperrealistic style, offering fans a unique opportunity to purchase exclusive art pieces and a commemorative magazine issue.

Read more »

Weekend Arts and Food Highlights in San DiegoThis weekend features a Fair-Tastic Food Competition entry from U-T editors, a live dance and music installation called Ritual Solstice at Arts District Liberty Station, and a free interactive music exhibit at the Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad coinciding with Make Music Day. The events showcase local culinary creativity, contemporary dance, jazz music, and hands-on instrument play for families and music lovers.

Read more »

San Diego Installs Metered Parking in Downtown San Ysidro to Boost Turnover and Fund ImprovementsThe City of San Diego is installing 286 metered parking spaces in downtown San Ysidro to increase turnover, support local businesses, and reinvest revenue into neighborhood improvements. The multi-space kiosks will be enforced from July 1, with rates at $2.50 per hour and a four-hour maximum. The project, developed with the business community, aims to address long-term parking issues and generate funds for transportation and safety upgrades.

Read more »

San Diego begins installing parking meters in San Ysidro Business DistrictTo develop the plan, city leaders worked with the San Ysidro business community. Revenue collected from the meters is reserved for transportation, parking and safety improvements in San Ysidro.

Read more »