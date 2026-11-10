The New Subaru Outback Is No Looker. We’re Not Sure Anyone Should Care.

The 2026 Subaru Outback loses some style points but delivers plenty of space, value, and one of Subaru’s best interiors yet, as we found out at the 2027 SUV of the Year.

won the award back in 2010 . But that fourth-generation lifted wagon was built a long time ago; what has the Outback done for Subaru lately?

Big sales for one. Subaru has consistently moved more than 100,000 Outbacks annually in the U.S., with 2017 being the Outback’s biggest year at 188,886 units sold. Sadly, for Subaru, advancement in design will always be one of our six key criteria, and the new Outback has very little going for it on that front.

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“If the Subaru Outback wins SUVOTY, it won’t be on the strength of its styling,” features editor Christian Seabaugh said. Harsh but fair—and more important, he’s right. We know Subaru made the decision to restyle the Outback away from its jacked-up station wagon roots in favor of a bigger and tougher SUV style. But it’s simply not a looker.

“Thank goodness this isn’t a beauty contest,” features editor Scott Evans said. “I don’t even think it looks rugged. ” Then there’s the extrovertedBut once you open the door, the opposite is true. Great design advances abound, especially with its confusingly named base Premium trim.

“I’m most impressed with the base model’s interior,” Seabaugh said. “The cloth does much to ritz up the dash, and both the instrument cluster and infotainment design are nice considering the price. ”We were also taken with the much improved infotainment setup on the pricier models we evaluated, the Touring XT and the Wilderness. Quite unexpected.

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“I keep shaking my head to wake up from this dream where Subaru has up-to-date tech that’s executed better than many rivals,” buyer’s guide director Zach Gale said. The difference between the Premium and the Touring/Wilderness is primarily the engine.

The base Outback gets a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated boxer-four good for 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque , whereas the pricier models get a 2.4-liter turbo boxer-four that cranks out 260 hp and 277 lb-ft. Judges enjoyed both engines for the most part, with the majority commenting that the base model’s mill was good enough. No one even really minded the CVT—the only transmission available—all that much.

There was one additional negative, however: its constant beeping.

“I couldn’t in good conscience recommend this car to a close friend based on the annoyance level of its safety systems and the inferiority of its lane centering and hands-free systems,” technical director Frank Markus said. Although this affects the Touring XT far greater than it does the Premium, both beep and flash way too much.

“Few things kill my customer satisfaction faster than pausing my music, flashing big red signs on the main entertainment screen, and hectoring me to put my hands on the wheel when they never left the wheel,” Markus said. “Subaru has a long way to go to make its safety equipment palatable to reasonable humans. ” A salient point. It’s supposed to be driver assistance, not driver annoyance.

All that said, the spacious Outback Premium for less than $40K is a solid value, something Subaru’s been good at offering for a long time—styling and beeping be damned. This review was conducted as part of our 2027 SUV of the Year testing, where each vehicle is evaluated on our six key criteria: efficiency, design, safety, engineering excellence, value, and performance of intended function. Eligible vehicles must be all-new or significantly revised.

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When I was just one-year-old and newly walking, I managed to paint a white racing stripe down the side of my father’s Datsun 280Z. It’s been downhill ever since then. Moral of the story? Painting the garage leads to petrolheads. I’ve always loved writing, and I’ve always had strong opinions about cars.

One day I realized that I should combine two of my biggest passions and see what happened. Turns out that some people liked what I had to say and within a few years Angus MacKenzie came calling. I regularly come to the realization that I have the best job in the entire world. My father is the one most responsible for my car obsession.

While driving, he would never fail to regale me with tales of my grandfather’s 1950 Cadillac 60 Special and 1953 Buick Roadmaster. He’d also try to impart driving wisdom, explaining how the younger you learn to drive, the safer driver you’ll be.

“I learned to drive when I was 12 and I’ve never been in an accident. ” He also, at least once per month warned, “No matter how good you drive, someday, somewhere, a drunk’s going to come out of nowhere and plow into you. ” When I was very young my dad would strap my car seat into the front of his Datsun 280Z and we’d go flying around the hills above Malibu, near where I grew up.

The same roads, in fact, that we now use for the majority of our comparison tests. I believe these weekend runs are part of the reason why I’ve never developed motion sickness, a trait that comes in handy when my “job” requires me to sit in the passenger seats for repeated hot laps of the Nurburgring. Outside of cars and writing, my great passions include beer — brewing and judging as well as tasting — and tournament poker.

I also like collecting cactus, because they’re tough to kill. My amazing wife Amy is an actress here in Los Angeles and we have a wonderful son, Richard.