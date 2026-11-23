Coinciding with changing perceptions of ‘Made in China’, the country’s beauty landscape is shifting from a period of general expansion to one that is hyper-selective and value-driven, with clear winners and losers.

Since Yang Zifeng and Zhou Tiancheng launched Flower Knows in 2016, the Chinese beauty brand has captured the local market with its ultra-feminine, fairytale-inspired aesthetic.

Think whimsical collections of lip glosses, blushes, and eye palettes that favor softer, buildable colors and sheerer applications, drawing on the duo’s passion for cosplay — for which they have built a sizable following in China under the stage names Baozi and Hana. This May marked a new chapter for Flower Knows, which sold a majority stake to Proya Cosmetics as part of a RMB 351 million deal — a move that reflects how far C-beauty has come, for both the acquired and the acquirer.

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Founded in 2003, Proya began as a single skincare brand, offering proven active ingredients at accessible prices to China’s lower-tier cities. It expanded into a multi-brand group in the late 2010s – anchored by its 2017 IPO listing and 2019 acquisition of the Chinese makeup brand Timage. In 2024, Proya surpassed RMB 10 billion in annual revenue, making it China’s largest beauty company.

Proya’s decision to acquire Flower Knows highlights its strategy to buy rather than build, as it diversifies beyond its flagship skincare brand of the same name. The group first invested in Flower Knows last August and, in May, acquired an additional stake, raising its total ownership to 51%. The move is part of Proya’s ambitious plan to become one of the top 10 global cosmetics companies by 2035, with a target of RMB 50 billion in annual revenue.

Proya’s stock jumped 5.1% on the Shanghai Stock Exchange following the announcement. Proya’s aim represents a bigger shift for the market. China’s beauty landscape over the past decade has evolved from low-cost dupes of Western and Korean cosmetics into a value-driven, culturally distinct global powerhouse capable of commanding serious valuations.

Now, having secured majority market share at home, many C-beauty brands are setting their sights on overseas expansion and are moving past social media buzz into controlled offline retail channels to build long-term profitability and trust.

“Over the past decade, we’ve built a distinct creative identity and a passionate community. At the same time, we recognize that the beauty market is becoming more competitive and consumers are more selective about where they spend,” says Flower Knows’s global CMO Fang Gongyiliu.

“That makes it even more important to invest in product innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable brand building, rather than relying on short-term trends. Our ambition isn’t simply to become a bigger brand, but to become a more enduring one. ”of China shows that cosmetics retail sales in September 2026 generated RMB 39 billion , up 5.4% year-on-year.

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Meanwhile, cosmetic retail sales in the country between January and September 2026 totaled RMB 349 billion , up 6.1% compared to the same period in 2025. Driving the sector are multinational legacy brands, such as Chanel Beauty, La Mer and L’Oréal , and rapidly surging domestic players, like Proya, Florasis and Maogeping, which collectively command more than half the domestic market, according to Hua Mantian and Freeman Ren co-launched Florasis, selling cosmetics infused with traditional Chinese medicine concepts and local craftsmanship and aesthetics.

, surpassing the US to become the second-largest beauty exporter globally, Chinese consumers have generally shown little interest. It’s in part due tostarting in 2016 on South Korean cultural and consumer goods. K-beauty’s market share in China has fallen sharply from 66% to 20%, according to 2025 Euromonitor data. In recent years, Korean beauty conglomerateChina operates as a self-contained ecosystem distinct from Western or other Asian markets.

In the latter, shoppers tend to rely heavily on physical stores like Sephora or Olive Young for product discovery and hands-on testing. China’s retail ecosystem, on the other hand, is built around native, digitally integrated super-apps, such as Baidu , Douyin and Xiaohongshu ; transaction hubs like Taobao, Tmall, JD.com and even discount site Pinduoduo; and WeChat and Alipay .or the other dozen beauty brands that are doing very well globally,” says Cherrie Rao, a former marketing executive who recently relocated to the US after living in Beijing and Shanghai for the past decade.

Thus, local visibility is crucial. That’s why most C-beauty players start online. In 2017, when Hua Mantian and Freeman Ren co-launched Florasis, selling cosmetics infused with traditional Chinese medicine concepts and local craftsmanship and aesthetics, they bypassed traditional brick-and-mortar retail, focusing primarily on DTC distribution via local platforms like Tmall. Flower Knows has also sold primarily through digital platforms like Taobao, where it frequently hosts livestream broadcasts and ranks among top category sellers.

But reaching Chinese consumers requires more than just local platform integration.

“Over the past decade, we’ve learned that storytelling alone isn’t enough to build a lasting beauty brand,” says Flower Knows’s Fang. “We often say that our products are the most important form of content. The intricate packaging, colors, textures, and the experience of opening a product give our consumers something worth discovering and sharing… But how it performs and how it fits into their everyday routine is what helps turn that interest into a purchase.

” Florasis’s key is connecting with consumers beyond recognizable aesthetics.

“‘Eastern elegance’ is more than a visual style. It represents a contemporary way of living”, a spokesperson tells. Indeed, while consumers in China are not a monolith and span vastly different regions and thus experiences and preferences, they share a cultural foundation — including an extraordinarily rich tradition of proverbs and idioms — that continues to deeply shape people’s moral values, social behavior and daily choices.

“I think the companies who are cultural confidence are the ones who are truly living the philosophy behind Chinese culture as well,” says Jess Tang, the founder of Dumpling, an Asia-focused brand strategy and design practice, and former head of Asia insights at forecasting firm WGSN. In C-beauty, this requires a real commitment to the community, she explains.

“They’re building a business that is not just about making money, but is giving back to their country, to their hometown, to the villagers. ” Chinese fragrance houses like To Summer and Documents have built entire sensory worlds around cultural traditions and objects. Since launching in Beijing in 2018, To Summer has worked directly with local farmers to extract native botanicals like Jingmai Pu’er tea, Hubei osmanthus and Xinhui tangerine peel.

Its retail spaces are often set inside restored historic courtyards and heritage buildings featuring Jingdezhen porcelain and traditional craft. Founded in Shanghai in 2021, Documents reinterprets not only traditional incense but also historical Chinese scent-wearing traditions, using knotted bag charms for its 5ml perfumes .

Meanwhile, the C-beauty brand Maogeping Cosmetics has become a national success story since its launch in 2000 by the namesake makeup artist. Widely celebrated as China’s first homegrown luxury beauty brand, Maogeping broke a decades-long monopoly held by Western and Japanese cosmetics giants in China’s high-end department stores and culminated its 24-year rise with a landmark HK$2.3 billion IPO in Hong Kong in December 2024, turning its founder into a billionaire.

Strong momentum has continued following its listing, with the company reporting 2025 full-year revenues of RMB 5.1 billion , up 30% year-over-year. At the heart of Maogeping’s approach is education. While most beauty brands in China prioritize e-commerce, Mao invested in hundreds of department store counters across China, using these sites not simply as points of sale but as beauty studios where trained consultants offered personalized makeup lessons and demonstrations.

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The company also runs its own school, teaching makeup artistry, styling, and image design, across 11 cities in China, including Beijing, Hangzhou, Chongqing and Wuhan. In Tang’s view, this contributes to the local ecosystem.

“I find that powerful because, from an Asian perspective, you have to give back as much in order to grow. ”Riding the wave of cultural pride — dubbed the “guochao” movement, where Chinese millennials and Gen Z actively support domestic brands — has helped C-beauty brands to bypass the slower growth typical of new companies. But beyond growing national confidence, there has also been a major leap in the quality, design and innovation of C-beauty products over the past decade.

Western or Korean brands simply “cannot keep up”, says Linda Yu, the general manager of Red Ant Asia, which advises global brands including Creed, Moncler, Charlotte Tilbury and Byredo on navigating China’s digital landscape and overseas retailers on which C-beauty labels to stock. Rather than copying Western formulas, domestic companies such as Giant Biogene and Bloomage Biotech invest heavily in proprietary R&D. Florasis, Flower Knows and Perfect Diary have turned packaging into collectible art.

And brands including Judydoll , Joocyee and Winona have invented viral, functional products that Western competitors struggle to match. Brands such as Joocyee, known for its high-performance lip formulas and jelly highlighters, have invented viral, functional products that Western competitors struggle to match.

Among C-beauty’s bright spots are color cosmetics, fragrance and beauty tools, of which online sales, tracked from January to September 2025, rose 5.4% to RMB 94.7 billion , compared to skincare, which remains the dominant category but fell 0.8% to RMB 207.8 billion , according to the latest data from Moojing, a Beijing-based consumer intelligence platform that tracks online sales across APAC. However, amid China’s wider economic slowdown, “the overall guochao halo is fading,” warns Yu – not because Chinese consumers are returning to foreign brands, but because surface-level patriotism is no longer enough to sell a product.

Thus, she says, “distinctiveness” remains key. Ellie Thorpe, director at intelligence firm Kantar BrandZ, agrees, noting that the strongest players in China compete on a point of view and give customers “a clear reason to choose them”. Brands must also contend with changing beauty standards.

While a fair, youthful and highly filtered look — coined by locals as 网红脸 wang hong lian, or “influencer face” — has long been the dominant beauty aesthetic, experts say this ideal is declining in favor of natural body types, healthy complexion and “no makeup” makeup.

“I think beauty standards are becoming more diverse,” says Rao, attributing the shift to the influx of K-pop and American culture on apps like Xiaohongshu. “There are now women who want to have sun-kissed skin or draw on freckles. They want to look healthy and natural. ” Amid shifting consumer sentiment and intensifying local competition, domestic brands are also looking to offline retail channels, including overseas, for new pockets of growth.

This indicates their ambition to compete on sustainable new customer acquisition and retention, rather than aggressive discounting vialike Double 11 , 520, Golden Week, and Qixi. Instead of chasing one-time bargain hunters, the focus now is on converting buyers into high-value repeat customers through prestige counters and mainstream retail partnerships. Florasis opened its first flagship in Hangzhou in 2022 and its first overseas store in Tokyo in 2025.

Today, it is stocked by retailers in over 110 countries and regions, including Samaritaine Paris Pont Neuf in Paris, Skin Cupid in London, and Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. Meanwhile, Flower Knows expanded to Boots in the UK this March and physical Ulta stores in the US as of September.

At home, it has entered specialty retailers such as Wow Colour and, in October, opened its first global flagship store on Huaihai Middle Road in Shanghai. China remains Flower Knows’s largest market overall, but the US has become its biggest internationally, Fang says. But ultimately, the industry’s glow-up points to a bigger change, one where China is no longer a low-cost manufacturer and imitator, but a global powerhouse driven by original science, intricate design and innovation.

See, for example, adjacent consumer industries like automobiles: China now leads the global EV industry, producing a majority of the world's electric cars and even collaborating with top European fashion figures like Kim Jones.

“The idea is that the Chinese population should be creating things that are our own instead of mimicking trends in Korea or elsewhere, whether it’s politics or culture,” says Rao. “I see a shift where China has gone from being the world’s factory to becoming the world’s lab. ”