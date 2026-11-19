On the red carpet at the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, Gram Parsons' daughter rocked the look of the night—a note-for-note tribute to her father's groundbreaking style.

induction ceremony in LA, amidst a sea of black leather, silver chains, and sunglasses , one look stood out above and beyond the rest: The producer and director Polly Parsons was wearing a modern-day interpretation of a Nudie suit—an homage to the rhinestone-heavy, rococo-Western work of the late Ukrainian-born Nuta Kotlyarenko, better known as Nudie Cohn.

Parsons, of course, isn’t alone in paying tribute to Nudie’s legendary work: In recent years, everyone from Harry Styles and Lil Nas X to Taylor Swift and Jenny Lewis has stepped out in his flamboyant pieces, which can fetch thousands of dollars at auction. Polly Parsons with her son Lee on the red carpet at the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles.

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The suit Parsons was wearing on the red carpet, though—a tribute to an iconic Nudie suit worn by her late father, Gram Parsons , on the cover of the Flying Burrito Brothers’ 1969 album. For the past decade or so, Pierce has been specializing in the chain-stitch embroidery used by Nudie to create custom work for the likes of Phoebe Bridgers , Beyoncé, Orville Peck, Margot Price, and Post Malone, among others.

“It’s kind of crazy, because the reason that I first became obsessed with Nudie suits years ago is because of Gram's Nudie Suit—the Flying Burrito Brothers suit on the cover of the record,” Pierce says. “And of course it made me want a chain stitch machine years ago, but they were really, really hard to find, and so I started doing appliqué, which is a different type of needle work, and I remade the Gram Parsons suit for myself.

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” While Nudie, of course, wasn’t the only rodeo-rhinestone tailor doing this kind of early cowboycore work, “he took it to the next level” in both flamboyance and iconography, Pierce says.

“Nudie brought in what I guess you’d call not-traditional imagery—I mean, I don't think anyone else was embroidering naked ladies on suits, or pills, or poppies, or weed leaves”—all of which feature prominently on the suit of Gram Parsons. A full suit can take Pierce somewhere in the neighborhood of 80 hours to make, given the labor-intensive nature of chain-stitch embroidery. For starters, the machine at the heart of the operation is hand-operated.

“You guide the way the needle moves with your hand on a handle under the machine, which you turn in circles,” she says. “It's kind of like writing cursive—and if you don't finish off the embroidery when you're done with it, you can just pull out the entire thing, because it's all connected with a series of loops. Basically, you create a texture—it looks completely different than a machine embroidery, and it takes a really long time. But it's fun.

”, who made the Nudie-esque suit that Lil Nas X wore in the “Old Town Road” video, works out of Indianapolis. And Nudie’s former apprentice,For Polly Parsons, there was never a question about what she’d wear to the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction honoring her father.

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“He and I had a really beautiful connection, and I knew that I wanted to pay tribute to him,” she said on the red carpet, “but I wanted to have it made in a different color: His suit is so iconic, as was his music—he blazed trails between rock n’ roll and country that had never really been touched on before. People were not dressing in a rock n’ roll style in country music at that time, and Gram boldly went into that moment with his iconography stating who he was, and I think that’s what fashion is all about. He did his own thing. ”