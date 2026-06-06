The New 'Mummy Drug': How Microdosing Mushrooms Became a Trend Among Midlife Parents

Molly Gunn, a 41-year-old mother-of-three, tried magic mushrooms again after a sour experience at the age of 23. This time, she took a drop of mushroom oil at a pool party BBQ hosted by a neighbour in Somerset. The 'oil' was a mushroom tincture a friend had bought from a shaman in Glastonbury. Molly felt lightly buzzy and enjoyed the experience. She repeated it many times during the summer of 2019, often taking a drop of mushroom oil at home or at close friends' houses. Molly believes that microdosing mushrooms helped her feel more in tune with her children's needs and reduced her anxiety.

Molly Gunn, a 41-year-old mother-of-three, tried magic mushrooms again after a sour experience at the age of 23. This time, she took a drop of mushroom oil at a pool party BBQ hosted by a neighbour in Somerset.

The 'oil' was a mushroom tincture a friend had bought from a shaman in Glastonbury. Molly felt lightly buzzy and enjoyed the experience. She repeated it many times during the summer of 2019, often taking a drop of mushroom oil at home or at close friends' houses. Molly believes that microdosing mushrooms helped her feel more in tune with her children's needs and reduced her anxiety.

She is not the only one, as there is a trend for midlife parents to dabble with mushrooms in London, Bristol, and the US. Microdosing means taking a small amount of mushrooms, and if you take a drop every few days, it can bring a sense of calm and happiness. Molly found herself walking along smiling, looking at the beauty of nature and the world, and being more attuned to her kids' moods.

She feels that a drop of mushrooms helped her slow down and enjoy life, instead of rushing ahead and being non-stop busy. Molly is not the only one who has discovered the benefits of microdosing mushrooms. Many mothers are becoming more informed about mental health and using natural products to reduce anxiety and bring a state of calm in their lives





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