We evaluate the new 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC400 at our 2027 SUV of the Year event to see how much Mercedes has learned so far on its EV journey.

the full-size EQS . A very good large sedan by most accounts with one glaring, can’t-unsee-it flaw: It was ugly. Like, “you ain’t got no alibi” ugly.

Being charitable, the best that could be said about it is that it looked like the previous-generation Toyota Prius—not a car you ever want to hear being compared to a Benz flagship. Prior to the EQS, EQ family members simply looked like their internal combustion counterparts with funny grilles. Fast-forward to 2027. Not only is EQ dead and buried, but the latest all-electric Mercedes vehicles also look like the premium products the brand is known for.

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Case in point, theGuest judge Gorden Wagener—who happens to be the former head of design at Mercedes—literally just signed off on the GLC. He explained that the team very consciously wanted to return to rear-drive proportions, punctuated by a massive upright grille, the reasoning being that such a shape looks more premium and upscale. Mission accomplished, even if the busy EV grille didn’t appeal to every judge.

Inside, we were impressed by the clarity of the massive Hyperscreen, but opinions were definitely split about it.

“The GLC assaults you with an amazing display of graphic pyrotechnics, director of editorial operations Mike Floyd said. “It’s wild, overwhelming, and unbelievably cool. ” On the opposite end of the spectrum was technical director Frank Markus.

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“The big screen doesn’t appeal, especially since the passenger can’t watch content if the driver glances at it,” he said. That last bit is weirdly true. Rather than opting for the presumably more expensive solution—the driver can’t see the passenger screen—the GLC just pauses whatever is on said screen if it senses the driver is looking, including the native Angry Birds app.

When we were driving and not looking at screens, judges collectively loved the GLC400 we had in for our event.

“The damping is fantastic,” features editor Scott Evans said. “It rode brilliantly on the special surfaces, like a much more expensive car than it is. ” Backing up Evans was buyer’s guide director Zach Gale.

“The air suspension delivered one of the best rides I’ve experienced in a while, and the steering felt good, communicating just the right amount of feedback,” Gale said. The new GLC performed great in every situation we threw at it, including actual SUV stuff, as features editor Christian Seabaugh found out.

“On the off-road course it was happy as a clam, sliding around—with traction control off and in the Off-Road mode—like theLet’s not overlook the GLC400’s impressive dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with 483 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. It makes for a little speed demon of a smallish SUV that several judges likened to a rally car, one equally at home cruising along on the freeway, lollygagging around town, or tearing up a canyon road. Just a really fantastic machine.

You’ll notice we haven’t mentioned price yet. Value is one of our six key criteria, and at $85,450 as equipped, almost every judge felt that was $10,000 too much, three-pointed star or no. True, the GLC range starts at about $65,000, but what great features do you lose? Among severaly other things, the exceptional air suspension and the cool Hyperscreen .

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Detroit editor Alisa Priddle said it best: “You have to really want the Mercedes star and all that it offers to spend this much on aThis review was conducted as part of our 2027 SUV of the Year testing, where each vehicle is evaluated on our six key criteria: efficiency, design, safety, engineering excellence, value, and performance of intended function. Eligible vehicles must be all-new or significantly revised.

When I was just one-year-old and newly walking, I managed to paint a white racing stripe down the side of my father’s Datsun 280Z. It’s been downhill ever since then. Moral of the story? Painting the garage leads to petrolheads. I’ve always loved writing, and I’ve always had strong opinions about cars.

One day I realized that I should combine two of my biggest passions and see what happened. Turns out that some people liked what I had to say and within a few years Angus MacKenzie came calling. I regularly come to the realization that I have the best job in the entire world. My father is the one most responsible for my car obsession.

While driving, he would never fail to regale me with tales of my grandfather’s 1950 Cadillac 60 Special and 1953 Buick Roadmaster. He’d also try to impart driving wisdom, explaining how the younger you learn to drive, the safer driver you’ll be.

“I learned to drive when I was 12 and I’ve never been in an accident. ” He also, at least once per month warned, “No matter how good you drive, someday, somewhere, a drunk’s going to come out of nowhere and plow into you. ” When I was very young my dad would strap my car seat into the front of his Datsun 280Z and we’d go flying around the hills above Malibu, near where I grew up.

The same roads, in fact, that we now use for the majority of our comparison tests. I believe these weekend runs are part of the reason why I’ve never developed motion sickness, a trait that comes in handy when my “job” requires me to sit in the passenger seats for repeated hot laps of the Nurburgring. Outside of cars and writing, my great passions include beer — brewing and judging as well as tasting — and tournament poker.

I also like collecting cactus, because they’re tough to kill. My amazing wife Amy is an actress here in Los Angeles and we have a wonderful son, Richard.