The New Generation of England WAGs: A Low-Key but Glamorous Affair

The new generation of England WAGs, including a lawyer, engineer, marketing executive, intensive care nurse, and interior designer, are expected to bring a more low-key but glamorous presence to this year's World Cup. However, the international WAGs, featuring models, fashion designers, and glamorous influencers, promise a fashion show worthy of Posh Spice and moments of uncontrolled passion from the stands.

It's been 20 years since Coleen Rooney, Victoria Beckham and Cheryl Tweedy were branded 'hooligans with visas' by a Spanish newspaper after their antics during the 2006 World Cup in Germany generated more headlines than the games.

But the new generation of England WAGs are, overall, a far more retiring bunch. Among those likely to be amongst the crowds for this year's tournament are a lawyer, engineer, marketing executive, intensive care nurse and interior designer. Whilst they might like a designer shopping splurge, and showing off their holidays on social media, their impact at the competition in the US, Mexico and Canada, which kicks off today, is expected to be more low-key than that of their predecessors.

However, fear not. If you're looking for a fashion show worthy of Posh Spice and moments of uncontrolled passion from the stands, you need only look towards the international WAGs, who will no doubt bring the real glamour to the proceedings. The little-known wives and girlfriends of footballers from the likes of Brazil, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and South Africa, include models, fashion designers and glamorous influencers.

Read on to discover the charming, stylish and glitzy WAGs you need to know about this World Cup..





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