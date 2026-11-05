Two months after John Galliano’s exhibit was scrapped, the museum is pivoting to “the poetics of the everyday.”

The new theme of the 2027 Met Gala is basic. Officially, it’s “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday,” an exploration on “how the seemingly unremarkable can inspire delight, surprise, and wonder,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anticipate a spectacle of blue jeans, T-shirts, and puffer coats as well as quotidian materials leveled up into the avant-garde — paper, plastic, even Bubble Wrap. , speaking publicly for the first time since the decision, that canceling the Galliano show was “disappointing for everyone involved.

Also read Met Gala Announces New 2027 Theme After Original Exhibit Was Canceled Amid Controversy

” In its place, he wanted an exhibition that “had something new to say,” and sees “extraORDINARY” as exploring “ideas of value and consumption and resourcefulness and makes us question what we overlook and what we discard. ” Bolton admitted skipping the 2027 Met Gala — an idea first publicly floated byA retrospective devoted to the wardrobe basics that us regular folks wear to walk our rescue dogs and buy milk at the corner store is a curve-ball choice for fashion’s biggest night out.

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Traditionally, the Met Gala is afrom fashion critics on their couch for wearing “jeans” and a quarter-zip on the red carpet. , and Blazy’s trompe l’oeil leather jeans for Bottega Veneta.

“I want visitors to leave looking differently at the clothes they arrived in,” Bolton said. “With a greater sense of what is worth noticing, valuing, and caring for. ” Come the first Monday in May, perhaps I’ll appreciate the dressed-down representation while I watch from home in my ratty sweatpants, though I doubt it. Regardless, I imagine Zac Posen and the*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.