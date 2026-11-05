The Neighborhood Streaming on Netflix After CBS Run

The CBS sitcom The Neighborhood created by Jim Reynolds is now available on Netflix. The show stars Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer in a cultural comedy about a Midwestern family moving to Pasadena.

Netflix has added the long-running CBS sitcom The Neighborhood to its streaming library, making the series available for global viewing. The show, which was created by Jim Reynolds, originally broadcast on CBS from October 1, 2018, to May 11, 2026. This move allows audiences to stream the entire run of the popular comedy that has captured the attention of television viewers for years.

The Neighborhood Streaming Debut

The Neighborhood stars Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, a character described as the nicest guy in the Midwest. Dave moves his family to a predominantly black neighborhood in suburban Los Angeles, specifically Pasadena. The premise of the series centers on the cultural adjustments and social interactions that arise from this specific demographic shift in housing.

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While Dave attempts to settle in, his overly enthusiastic efforts to befriend his new neighbors do not resonate with everyone. Most notably, his relationship with his next-door neighbor Calvin Butler, played by Cedric the Entertainer, is defined by friction. Their clashing personalities serve as the comedic engine for the entire show, driving the narrative forward.

Cast Dynamics and Character Roles

Cedric the Entertainer brings significant experience to the role of Calvin Butler. He is a well-known stand-up comedian who previously co-starred with Steve Harvey on The WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show. His filmography also includes the popular comedy-drama film Barbershop, where he portrayed Eddie Walker. Additionally, he voiced the character Maurice in the Madagascar film series.

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Max Greenfield is already recognized for his role as Schmidt in Fox's hit sitcom New Girl. That performance earned him widespread acclaim and multiple Primetime Emmy nominations. His career includes appearances in Veronica Mars, The Big Short, and Ugly Betty. He has also provided voice work for the Ice Age franchise, Bob's Burgers, Robot Chicken, and BoJack Horseback.

Supporting Ensemble and Production

Beyond the lead duo, The Neighborhood features a robust supporting cast. Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, and Skye Townsend all star in the series. Their performances complement the main dynamic between Dave and Calvin, adding depth to the household and community storylines.

Jim Reynolds created the series and oversees its production. The show's format relies heavily on the situational comedy generated by the contrast between Dave's Midwestern optimism and the reality of his new Los Angeles environment. This setup has allowed the writers to explore themes of community, integration, and neighborly relations.

Viewership and Future Availability

The arrival of The Neighborhood on Netflix expands its reach beyond traditional cable viewers. Fans who missed earlier episodes can now binge the full series from its start in 2018 through its conclusion in 2026. This availability ensures that new audiences can experience the show's humor and character development without time constraints.

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The streaming debut marks a new chapter for the sitcom. While the original run on CBS has concluded, the series continues to find an audience on digital platforms. Viewers can now access all episodes through Netflix, ensuring the legacy of the show and its characters remains intact for future generations of comedy fans.