The future USS Doris Miller will be the first U.S. aircraft carrier named for a Black American. A spokesperson says the name is not changing.

The family of the Texas war hero says it is encouraged by reports that the Navy has no plans to rename the ship. The U.S. Navy reportedly has no plans to change the name of a future aircraft carrier honoring Texas World War II hero Doris Miller.

According to USNI News, a spokesperson for Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao confirmed there is"no intention to change the name of the USS Doris Miller.

Also read Aidan Miller enters the offseason healthy, grateful, and eyeing a spot with the Phillies in 2027

"The confirmation follows reports, including from NBC News, that the Navy was considering renaming the aircraft carrier USS Donald Trump. Miller, a native of Waco, Texas, received the Navy Cross for his heroism during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. On Friday, the family released a statement expressing cautious optimism about the latest development.

Advertisement

"While our family has not received direct confirmation from the United States Navy regarding the ship’s name changing, we remain encouraged by these reports of the ship maintaining its name Doris Miller," the statement said in part. The family also confirmed it has been invited by the Navy to attend a keel-laying ceremony for the aircraft carrier on Dec. 5 at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

The future USS Doris Miller will make history as the first U.S. aircraft carrier named in honor of a Black American. Miller became a national hero after helping wounded sailors and manning an anti-aircraft machine gun during the attack on Pearl Harbor, despite having no formal training on the weapon.