The Nature of Color exhibition reopens at the American Museum of Natural History on November 16, offering interactive science and culture exhibits on color perception.

The American Museum of Natural History in New York has officially reopened its interactive exhibition, The Nature of Color, to the public starting on November 16. This return engagement marks the second time this specific exhibit has been hosted at the institution, following its initial debut in 2020 before traveling to various other venues across the United States. The exhibition explores how the natural world, human culture, and individual biology shape the way people perceive their surroundings through the lens of color.

Interactive Light Lab Demonstrates Color Science

The Nature of Color features a dedicated Light Lab area equipped with hands-on activities designed to demonstrate that white light is actually a complex mixture of different colors. Visitors can actively arrange mirrors and filters to create light art and experiment with the formation of colored shadows. These interactive stations allow guests to see firsthand how different colors of light combine to form new hues, moving beyond simple observation to active participation in the science of optics.

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Biological Perception Explained by Rob DeSalle

Rob DeSalle, curator in the museum's Division of Invertebrate Zoology and curator of the exhibition, stated that a primary scientific goal is for visitors to understand how complex colors truly are. He explained that a common misconception is that color passes through the eyes and gets pasted onto the brain, which is biologically inaccurate. Instead, light enters the eye and reaches the retina, where specific molecules react to it and send signals to the brain for interpretation.

Live Animals Display Color Strategies in Nature

Visitors can observe color strategies up close through three live animal species featured in the exhibit: Vietnamese mossy frogs, dyeing poison dart frogs, and iridescent beetles. The Green Room highlights how animals use bright colors to stand out or to disappear into their surroundings, while plants use color to attract pollinators. DeSalle noted that aposematism, the use of warning colors like orange and red by organisms, serves as a don't mess with me signal to potential predators.

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Psychological Impact of Color in Yellow Room

The Yellow Room of the exhibition explores how color influences human mood, perception, and behavior in everyday life. DeSalle pointed to marketing and consumer behavior as clear examples, noting that the color of a product or its background significantly influences how people respond to it. This section illustrates that color is not just a physical property but a psychological tool that shapes human interaction with the world.

Structural Colors and Future Exhibition Plans

In the Red Room, the exhibit examines the meanings societies assign to different colors, while also showcasing iridescent beetles whose colors are produced by physical structures rather than pigments. These tiny layered structures interact with light to create shifting reflective colors that change depending on the viewing angle. The Nature of Color continues to serve as a platform for understanding how the environment and nature transmit information to our brains, completing a comprehensive look at color from a biological and cultural standpoint.