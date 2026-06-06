The National News Desk Weekend Edition brings you award-winning local storytelling from Sinclair Broadcast Group's local TV newsrooms across the United States.

The National News Desk Weekend Edition brings you award-winning local storytelling from Sinclair Broadcast Group's local TV newsrooms across the United States and feeds from sources throughout the world.

UPDATE: Missing woman last seen in Perinton found safeA woman was injured by a rock that broke through the windshield of the vehicle she was riding in Monday, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

Lockport residents Torrence and Kerisa Schmitt face charges after deputies say 17 Holstein heifer calves were stolen from Lambs Farms in Oakfield, Genesee County. Charges include burglary, grand larceny, tampering. A suspect in the Sam Nordquist killing has pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping. Emily Motyka’s attorney says the 19-year-old is remorseful and “accepting responsibility” as other defendants await trial.





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