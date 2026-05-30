The National News Desk Weekend Edition brings you award-winning local storytelling from Sinclair Broadcast Group's local TV newsrooms across the United States.

The National News Desk Weekend Edition brings you award-winning local storytelling from Sinclair Broadcast Group's local TV newsrooms across the United States and feeds from sources throughout the world.

Ex-sheriff’s sergeant pleads not guilty to stealing $310,000 A former Mobile County Sheriff's Office sergeant pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion charges in federal court Friday afternoon aA Mobile police officer involved in two previous controversial incidents is now under internal investigation over a social media post containing profanity direcA proposed AI data center on the Africatown side of Prichard is drawing fresh scrutiny as residents and stakeholders seek answers about what the project could mReach Out for Animal Rights, better known as ROAR, is partnering with Fairhope Brewing Company this weekend to help Mobile shelter dogs find new homes and raiseRESILIENT HOUSTON. FLORIDA ALABAMA TRANSPORTATION PLANNING ORGANIZATION SURVEY.

HOSPITAL TRANSPARENCY REPORT. Dierks Bentley tickets at the Wharf. Prince tribute concert in Mobile June 7. CHILDREN FACING MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS.

Abandoned Derelict Vessels and Structures Questionnaire. Your Voice, Your Future: Fighting the Violence town hall April 11. The Alabama Extension Service: Backyard Vegetable Garden. Investigation into AED laws. JIF PEANUT BUTTER RECALL. Report Fraud to FTC.





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