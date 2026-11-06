The National Lottery Christmas Ad: Flying Reindeer Campaign Launches Amid Competitor Backlash

The National Lottery releases its festive campaign featuring a flying reindeer. The ad launches as John Lewis faces criticism for its new advert, while M&S wins praise.

The National Lottery has officially entered the competitive holiday advertising market with a festive spot centered on an extraordinary flying reindeer. This campaign debut arrives as major retailers and brands vie for consumer attention during the peak seasonal period. The operator, Allwyn, hopes the magical imagery will reinforce the brand's association with possibility and wonder.

Flying Reindeer Campaign Details

The core narrative follows a persistent reindeer who attempts to achieve flight multiple times without success. A graceful red robin encourages the animal to continue despite repeated failures that result in him landing in a pond. The herd members appear unimpressed by these early endeavors, yet the protagonist remains determined.

Also read John Lewis Defends Christmas Ad Criticism Over Gift-Giving Message

On his final attempt, the reindeer closes his eyes and relies on belief rather than physical effort. He opens them to find himself soaring above the wintry landscape. The amazed members of his herd are now far below him, witnessing his sudden airborne ability.

A hiker taking a break from his journey stops to drink from his flask. He witnesses the flying reindeer and instinctively grabs his pink National Lottery ticket. He reasons that if a reindeer can achieve flight, then anything seems possible for him too.

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Operator Strategy and Financial Impact

Steve Parkinson serves as the Marketing and Brand Director at Allwyn, the operator managing The National Lottery. He describes the reindeer as representing the belief people hold during the festive season. His cheeky smile and drive to fly serve as inspiration for players to remember that amazing things can happen.

Each ticket played contributes to generating more than £33m for Good Causes every week. The campaign aims to highlight these contributions alongside the creation of life-changing winners. The narrative reinforces the message that it could be anyone who wins during this magical time of year.

John Lewis Faces Criticism

John Lewis recently launched its Christmas advertisement starring Dame Kristin Scott Thomas. The department store faced immediate backlash for the spot, which was accused of portraying spoiled grandchildren. Critics argued the ad suggested affection could only be bought with expensive presents.

Dame Kristin plays a grandmother struggling to connect with her two grandchildren. She is seen riding a tuk tuk through London streets in a desperate search for a gift. On Christmas Day, she hands the children an empty envelope and leads them to a secret 'Gran Cave' filled with lights and surprises.

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Responding to criticism on X, John Lewis insisted the advert encouraged thoughtful gifting. They hoped the story would inspire shoppers to back their instincts and choose personal gifts over cash. However, Piers Morgan condemned the spot as potentially the worst he had ever seen.

Marks and Spencer Wins Praise

Meanwhile, Marks and Spencer released a three-minute advertisement starring James Norton. The spot features Lucy Punch as Mrs. Claus and James Norton as Santa. The plot involves Mrs. Claus suggesting Santa trim his bushy beard to look younger.

Santa initially resists but agrees to please his wife. He transforms into a hunk with a hairy chest and rippling torso. The couple then enjoys tasty treats available at M&S throughout the Christmas season.

This campaign has been hailed as pitch perfect and free of controversy. It contrasts sharply with the mixed reception of other major high street retailers. The diverse approaches highlight the fierce competition for holiday consumer engagement.