Investors should start to question conventional wisdom about how equities should behave in a higher-yield environment.

Rising 10-year Treasury yields suggest the bond market is growing more worried about government borrowing and sticky inflation. The stock market's rise in the past 12 months means that it's less affected by what's happening in the fixed income space.

The United States has the world's most dominant economy and the global reserve currency. That has allowed the U.S. to continue borrowing more money. The national debt grew by $2.4 trillion, or 6%, in the past year. The government now owes its creditors $40.6 trillion.

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Over the same time period, the 10-year Treasury yield, which is the baseline borrowing cost that lenders use to set mortgages, real estate loans, and corporate loans, increased by 24% to 5.1%. It's been hovering at levels last seen in 2006, just before the housing meltdown. This trend suggests that the market is becoming more worried about the U.S.'s debt and spending problem, as well as the belief that inflation will be above average for a long time.

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"Act 2" is the global rollout. The stock market shouldn't perform well in this type of environment, but that's exactly what has occurred. In the last year, theThe U.S. national debt now represents 125% of gross domestic product . Excluding 2020, this is the highest level on record, and the figure has risen by 20 percentage points in the past decade.

Viewed just by itself, that's a troubling statistic. Imagine that the amount of debt that an individual has relative to their income increases over time.

Then imagine that this person has no intention of decreasing the amount they have borrowed. They simply take on more debt to pay off existing creditors in a never-ending cycle. , which allows it to print money to fund spending. There is durable demand for the U.S. dollar and Treasuries around the world.

However, the government's expanding debt balance is something investors are starting to pay closer attention to. That partly explains why the 10-year Treasury yield has gone up so much.

Maybe the fixed income market is now more critical about the country's ability to repay its obligations, thus raising the cost to borrow fresh capital.that promise profits and free cash flows well into the future get hurt the most, as a higher discount rate is used in traditional discounted cash flow models. The result is a lower present value.

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Moreover, higher yields should naturally draw more capital to fixed income securities. Investors can now earn a very healthy risk-free rate from owning Treasuries. The opportunity cost of owning stocks is higher. The S&P 500 index's performance goes against this line of thinking.

While it might be difficult, it's clear that stock market investors should pay less attention tosuch as rising federal debt and Treasuries. The relationship between higher debt/yields and stock performance doesn't work as theory suggests. There is no obvious signal investors should follow that tells them when to be cautious and sell stocks. Savvy investors are always aware of what's going on with the broader macro environment.

It's good to know what's happening at a high level. At the end of the day, your mentality shouldn't change. Focus on the next decade, not the next quarter. Remain stubbornly optimistic over the long term, and constantly remind yourself that patience and discipline pay off, despite there being a never-ending list of things to worry about.

Own financially sound businesses that don't depend on cheap capital to fund their operations. Strong balance sheets and steady earnings will outlast any debt scare or yield spike. These companies can handle whatever the economy throws at them. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia.

If you’d invested $5,000 then,is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. It’s a key player in the $1.8 trillion space race, and with the stock recently sitting 20% off its highs, the window to get in early is closing fast.has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a