The Nation: A Hilarious Mockumentary about Sovereignty and Bureaucracy

Freestyle Digital Media's upcoming mockumentary, 'The Nation', follows the unconventional Chief Chucky Ribbonleg as he declares his First Nation independent, leading to a bureaucratic nightmare captured by a documentary film crew. The film, written and directed by Aaron James, stars Conway Kootenay as Chief Chucky and Kelly Orr as his sister Monica. With a talented ensemble cast and crew, 'The Nation' promises to be a funny, touching, and thought-provoking exploration of sovereignty and the consequences of asserting one's independence.

Freestyle Digital Media's upcoming mockumentary, 'The Nation', is set to hit North American digital HD, cable, DVD, and satellite platforms on July 3, 2026. The film, written and directed by Aaron James , follows the unconventional Chief Chucky Ribbonleg of the Deep Lake First Nation.

Empowered by casino and oil revenues, Chucky decides to assert his sovereignty by declaring Deep Lake a fully independent nation and enforcing his own laws. A documentary film crew captures the bureaucratic chaos that ensues, with Chucky's no-nonsense sister, Monica Leprete, at the center of the action. The ensemble cast includes Conway Kootenay as Chief Chucky, Kelly Orr as Monica, and Brett Mooswa as Sammy, a liquor-bootlegging border guard.

James, who also produced the film alongside Mariah Janvier, Mia Dixon, and James Blackman, praised the cast and crew, saying, 'I'm very proud of The Nation. Conway Kootenay is a comic genius. The film is funny, touching, and smart. The satire lands.

It'll make you laugh and ask questions at the same time. Outstanding cast and crew, this was a joy to make and be part of.





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mockumentary Sovereignty Bureaucracy Aaron James Chief Chucky Ribbonleg Conway Kootenay Kelly Orr

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shootout with police at South Anchorage Walmart leaves man dead and officer injured, police chief saysThe officer remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday after the shoplifting suspect shot him in the lower body, Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case said. Another officer was shot in the chest, but protective armor stopped the shots, Case said.

Read more »

Nation Proud Of Self For Watching, Enjoying Original MovieWASHINGTON—Patting themselves on the back for seeing a film that was neither a sequel nor a prequel, the U.S. populace announced Wednesday that they were proud of themselves for watching and enjoying an original movie.

Read more »

Dow tumbles 500 points as possible rate hike under new Fed chief rattles Wall StreetIn his first press conference as head of the central bank, Warsh said he’s also considering a revamp of how the Fed communicates with the market and US households and businesses.

Read more »

San Leandro appoints interim police chief after Chief Averiett placed on leave over hit-and-run investigationAn interim police chief was appointed in San Leandro amid the investigation into Chief Angela Averiett, who has been charged in a 2025 hit-and-run collision.

Read more »