Stream the complete Naked Gun trilogy for free on Pluto TV. Explore why the Leslie Nielsen comedy franchise remains a gold standard for humor.

Pluto TV has made the entire original Naked Gun trilogy available for free streaming, offering viewers a chance to revisit the legendary Leslie Nielsen comedy franchise. This availability allows fans to immediately access all three classic films without any subscription costs or rental fees. The move provides a convenient platform to experience one of cinema's most enduring comedic series.

Naked Gun Trilogy Streaming Availability Details

Pluto TV now hosts all three original chapters of the Naked Gun series for free viewing. The available titles include From the Files of Police Squad!, 2½: The Smell of Fear, and 33⅓: The Final Insult. This platform offers an accessible entry point for both long-time admirers and new audiences interested in the slapstick genre. The free service eliminates financial barriers to enjoying these specific cinematic works.

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Zucker Abrahams Zucker Comedy Style Analysis

The success of the Naked Gun franchise stems directly from the creative partnership of the Zucker, Abrahams and Zucker team. This group established their comedic reputation through earlier hits such as Airplane!, Top Secret!, and Ruthless People. Their directorial debut introduced Leslie Nielsen to the world of comedy, despite his previous reputation as a dramatic actor. Their approach relied on a specific mechanism where the material's absurdity demanded a straight-faced delivery from the lead performer. This contrast between silly situations and dignified acting creates the central humor in every scene.

Liam Neeson Reboot Performance on Prime Video

Akiva Schaffer directed a 2025 reboot titled The Naked Gun, which stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr. This newer film is currently streaming on Prime Video and Paramount Plus. Neeson utilizes his established action hero persona to deliver nonsense with deadly seriousness, mirroring the tone set by Nielsen. The reboot demonstrates that the original formula remains effective for modern audiences. Critics note that Neeson avoids mimicking Nielsen directly, instead creating a unique comedic voice that honors the source material.

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Police Squad Origins on Netflix

Viewers can also explore the roots of the franchise through the original 1982 Police Squad television series. This six-episode show is currently available for streaming on Netflix in the United States. The series runs for under three hours in total and serves as the blueprint for the later films. It features guest stars dying in the opening credits and freeze-frame endings where actors fail to hold their poses. This content provides essential context for understanding the evolution of the characters and jokes.

Trilogy Rewatching Value and Background Gags

The Naked Gun films are frequently cited as outliers in comedy sequels, maintaining high joke density across all three installments. Each movie contains numerous background visual gags that require multiple viewings to fully appreciate. The series avoids the common pitfall of diminishing returns by continuously escalating the ridiculousness of the situations. The third film specifically targets the Oscars ceremony with an unhinged finale that matches the energy of the first entry. This structural consistency ensures the trilogy remains genuinely funny from start to finish.