The N.H.L.’s Most Philosophical Goalie

Devin Cooley tends goals for the Calgary Flames, but in his free time he can typically be found reading Cioran, Nabokov, and Plato, alongside his pet rabbit.

Devin Cooley, a professional goaltender for the Calgary Flames, acknowledged the cliché about goalies being a different breed the other day, while recovering from an injury in his basement.

“You’re separated from a lot of the guys most of the time,” he said. “You’re just stuck there all alone with your thoughts during the game. ” Cooley’s thoughts tend to go to unexpected places.

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“Nothing matters, nobody cares, we’re all going to die,” he likes to remind himself on the ice. When the horn sounds, he remains philosophical.

“The past is dead,” he said after a recent victory. “There’s nothing for you there. ” He was smiling brightly for the cameras with what he later described as “psychopath” eyes, owing to an intensity of focus from which it can take his nervous system hours to recover.

“My conscious brain is really bad at playing goalie,” he said. “So I have to let my unconscious brain do the work, because it reacts a lot quicker. ” The internet soon lit up with Cooley’s postgame ruminations on the flow state. Joe Rogan, not a hockey fan, called him a “fascinating thinker.

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” But on the podcast “Spittin’ Chiclets,” hockey’s version of “The View,” Cooley lamented that his teammates, though “the best dudes,” are often “talking about fantasy football and golf, and I can’t really relate. ” His hobbies include playing jazz piano and “reading with my rabbit. ” Tito, Cooley’s seven-year-old pet rabbit , was upstairs while Cooley reflected on his sudden star turn, at the age of twenty-nine, as a goaltending sage.

Before leaving for the rink, he likes to pet Tito, releasing oxytocin, a de-stressor. After returning home, he lets Tito crawl onto his chest and reads on his Kindle until two or three in the morning.

“Some guys can sleep right away,” he said, and mentioned another Flames goalie, Dustin Wolf. “I’ve talked to Dustin about it, and he goes, ‘Yeah, I don’t have any trouble sleeping. ’ Dude, that’s like a superpower! ” Cooley may be the only pro athlete who includes a link to his Goodreads account in his Instagram bio.

The day before the basement conversation, he had finished reading “,” by the Romanian philosopher Emil Cioran. He awarded it five stars but cautioned, “I would say the more nihilistic/pessimistic aphorisms should be taken with a grain of salt. ” His current wish list includes “He was not always an avid reader. When he was in school, in Silicon Valley, he said, “I really liked computers.

” He also played the ukulele. Then, about two years ago, while still in the minors, he suffered a concussion and began trying to understand what was going on with his addled brain. He read “. ” Before long, he had graduated to Plato and Camus and was in the grip of what he describes as a full-blown addiction.

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“You need to be using your eye muscles constantly,” he said, of goalies. Win-win. The decision to make his Goodreads public was partly a response to all the D.M.s he was getting from fans who had seen his viral interviews and wanted to know how they, too, could tap into the power of their unconscious brains. Also, “I wanted to get into writing, because I always hated writing in school, and it was probably my weakest subject,” he said.

“And I was, like, ‘You know what? What a good challenge it would be to write more for fun and start with doing book reviews. ’ ” Cooley is not a hatchet man; nearly everything gets five stars.

“If I spent my time reading through the entire thing, I always felt bad giving it less,” he said, adding that he had made sure to confirm that the cultural anthropologist Ernest Becker was long dead before gently slagging “,” which won Becker a Pulitzer Prize in 1974. “Some beautiful prose and treasures hidden within, as well as some weird and downright dangerous assumptions of the human psyche,” he wrote.

A father of two boys who play hockey but resist identifying as readers wondered hopefully if Cooley’s example might inspire a broader locker-room awakening.

“It’s going to make you a better hockey bro,” Cooley said, nodding along. “A lot of the time, you kind of feel like, ‘Oh, I’m unique, my problems are my own, no one will understand. ’ And none of that is true! Basically, every problem that you’ve ever thought you had, somebody has probably gone through that exact same thing.

And they’ve written about it, and they’ve released it for you to read. ” ♦