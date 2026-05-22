The Mystery Surrounding Sebastian Stan's Casting in 'The Batman 2'

A recent report suggests that Sebastian Stan, known for his roles in films like 'Captain America' and 'Black Panther', will not be playing Harvey Dent, or 'Two-Face', in the upcoming Matt Reeves sequel 'The Batman 2'. While Jeff Sneider, a reporter for the Hot Mic podcast, was told in a 'crazy email' that Stan would be playing another villain instead.

A brand new report regarding Stan's casting and what the film's villains will look like has laid some mystery onto his casting. Previou...s assumed this theory was confirmed when when Stan was later announced to be in the movie byIn the latest episode of the Hot Mic podcast, reporter Jeff Sneider noted that he’d been told by a source that Stan actually won’t be playing Dent at all.

Sneider was quick to tell listeners to take the information with “a huge grain of salt,” but said he was told in a “crazy email” that Stan would actually be playing a different villain and someone else is planned to be playing Two-Face.

‘I got an email this week. It was a f—ing crazy email. It said that someone else is playing Harvey Dent,’ said Sneider.

‘And it said that Sebastian Stan was playing another villain and thatfather. ’ He added, ‘The fact that Reeves didn’t confirm any of that, I wonder if there’s some sort of bait and switch going on. ’ Obviously, this throws a lot of what we’ve come to think we know about The Batman 2 out of the window. Should Stan no longer be playing Dent, it means an as-of-yet-unannounced actor likely is.

It also means that director Matt Reeves could be trying to throw us for a loop when it comes to what the larger story of the film is about. For some time, rumors have suggested that The Batman 2 will heavily focus on Dent and his family and the role they play in Gotham City.

However, should Stan be playing someone yet to be announced, it could also mean all of the rumors we’ve heard are false. Of course, this itself could also turn out not to be true. Reporting from Deadline and other outlets have all said Stan is playing Dent, and perhaps the person that reached out to Sneider was simply making things up.

However, with Reeves offering no confirmation just yet and so little of the movie known as of now, it’s worth questioning any and everything we’ve seen so far





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The Batman 2 Sebastian Stan Harvey Dent Two-Face Matt Reeves Universal Pictures Netflix Kristen Wiig Courteney Cox David Harbour Will Ferrell Natalie Portman Steven Knight James Bond 26 Gordon Ramsay Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars Tom Hardy Mobland Fan-Favorite Villain The Batman

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