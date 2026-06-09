The Mystery of Green Lanes: How Dodgy Nightspots Are Taking Over a North London High Street

A half-mile stretch of Green Lanes in north London has become a hotspot for suspicious bars and lounges, with links to crime, ignored regulations, and a rapid turnover of Albanian-linked businesses, leaving locals frustrated and authorities struggling.

A half-mile section of Green Lanes in Palmers Green, north London, appears at first glance to be a typical high street with cafes and estate agents.

However, a short walk south towards Wood Green reveals a stark transformation: shopfronts with garish signs and darkened windows, groups of men loitering from early morning to late night, and over five round-the-clock drinking dens operating as cafes or lounges. These venues attract few local pub-goers and have sparse online reviews, leaving residents suspicious.

This phenomenon is not confined to London; across Britain, high streets are being overtaken by dubious businesses, and understanding what happens in these venues could expose the forces turning town centres from community hubs into crime hotspots. During a recent visit, the Daily Mail observed an atmosphere far from family-friendly, with men smoking, engaging in furtive conversations, and casting suspicious glances.

Official records reveal repeated violations of licensing, planning, and food standards regulations, as well as links to serious crimes including drug dealing and murder. Residents near these venues endure constant noise and antisocial behavior, with local officials seemingly powerless. One resident noted, 'No locals go to them - just the same men standing outside, cycling between different names every few months. Everyone sees it, but no one in authority looks.

' Among the most prominent venues is Avenue Club 2, operated by Albanian businessman Denis Gjelaj. Its facade features bright neon and red strip lighting, while inside, disco globes cast flashes over leopard-print walls. Licensed to open from 9am and close between 11pm and 2.30am, Gjelaj sought to extend hours until 4am, but was rejected after evidence of operating outside permitted hours. The Metropolitan Police opposed the application due to alcohol-related crime and cannabis use.

Residents complained of shouting, fights, and urination, with one objection calling the patrons 'professional criminals' and 'dangerous people.

' Gjelaj was accused of ignoring that 139 residential properties surround the bar, many housing families. This pattern of rapid turnover - 13 companies linked to one address at 336 High Road over 14 years - and opaque ownership from Albanian directors raises questions about accountability and safety on Britain's high streets





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