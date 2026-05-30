The Music Agent Behind Legendary Tours: John Giddings' Stories

John Giddings, Britain's biggest music agent, recounts his career booking icons like Prince, Bowie, and Céline Dion, including hilarious anecdotes and insights from his decades in the industry.

In the mid-1980s, John Giddings flew to Los Angeles, got into a huge limo with purple seat cushions, and was driven to Prince's house. He can't quite remember where it was - Laurel Canyon or somewhere - but he does remember the artist opening the front door and greeting him in a squeaky voice.

Prince was tiny and wearing little clicky black heels. He asked what Giddings wanted to drink. Giddings said coffee. And Prince, as if he didn't live there, tiptoed off, probably looking for a kitchen, and came back 20 minutes later with two tea bags.

He asked John, English breakfast or Darjeeling? The musician had never made a coffee before and was stumped as to how to do it. Giddings still marvels at the absurdity of the situation - Prince, the legendary musician, unable to brew coffee. Giddings has many such anecdotes; at 73, he is arguably Britain's biggest music agent.

At the London office of his company Solo, the walls and corridors are lined with framed posters of the tours he has organized. There's David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, U2, and Céline Dion. There are also all the line-ups for the Isle of Wight Festival, which he has arranged every year since 2002.

This year the festival runs from June 18 to 21 and is headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris, and The Cure. Next year will be the event's 25th anniversary since Giddings has been in charge, after which he plans to retire. He is married to Caroline, an ex-lawyer who is the festival director, has four adult daughters, and lives between London and the Isle of Wight.

He calls the 2027 edition his final fling and says he will have peaked and doesn't want to hang around. Giddings grew up in St Albans and went to Exeter University, where he nominally studied philosophy and sociology. The real draw was the campus hall that hosted big artists. He became its social secretary and in three years booked Bob Marley, T Rex, and Procol Harum.

He was once outvoted by the committee when he wanted to host David Bowie during the 1972 Ziggy Stardust tour. He had to go see him at Torquay Town Hall instead. Things were cheaper then, and artists more accessible; at Exeter, Giddings paid just 600 pounds to book Genesis. He remembers going into the dressing room after the show, where the band members were drinking cups of tea and bickering about the lights not being good enough.

He graduated in 1975 and got a 30-pound-a-week job at the music agency MAM. It was a brilliant time to be in London; he signed acts left, right, and centre, including Adam And The Ants, Boomtown Rats, and X-Ray Spex. By 1986, Giddings had started his own music agency, Solo, and was securing gigs for Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, and David Bowie, who was now playing Wembley rather than Torquay.

In 1990, he was invited to Canada to meet the Rolling Stones' manager, who asked him to book the band's European tour. Giddings was buzzing and keen to celebrate. But before he could get to the nearest bar, another promoter asked him to watch an unknown local girl sing at a 500-seat theatre. They gave him a ticket in the fourth row, and this woman sang for an hour while keeping an eye on him.

He was gagging for a drink but listened because she was obviously good. Afterwards, he met the singer and her team backstage. They were wonderful and asked if he could get them a gig in London. He agreed, thinking he would do anything after landing the Stones contract.

That notably nice singer was Céline Dion, and Giddings went on to work with her for decades. In 1999, he arranged her sold-out 50,000-seater show in Edinburgh, and she asked him something no artist had ever asked before or since: Are you making enough money? Stupidly, he said yes. Giddings is positive about almost everyone.

He loves The Corrs dearly, thinks Pharrell Williams is a great bloke, and finds Mariah Carey a right laugh. He once got drunk with her in Cologne, dancing in a bar at two o'clock in the morning. He also adores the Spice Girls, even if trying to get them to reform is like trying to catch water in a sieve. Prince, though, does sound tricky.

After that LA trip, Giddings booked two shows for him at Wembley. But back then, Prince was refusing to be called Prince. He told Giddings that the poster would say Live with a hand swoosh symbol. Giddings thought no one would know what that meant, so he put the name Prince on the posters, sold half the tickets, and Prince duly cancelled.

Giddings had to sue him to get the money back. His hero was David Bowie. They met in 1977 when Bowie was playing keyboard on tour for Iggy Pop. Giddings calls Bowie a class act, a good bloke, and really funny.

In 2000, Giddings arranged Bowie's now-famous Glastonbury set. Through all these stories, Giddings reflects on a career spanning decades, booking some of the biggest names in music, and the quirky, memorable moments that came with it. He remains humble, often joking about his own missteps, and is looking forward to his final fling at the Isle of Wight Festival before retirement





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