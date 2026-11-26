Investigate the brutal strangulation of actress Karyn Kupcinet in November 1963. Explore the JFK assassination theories, the Andrew Prine connection, and why this Hollywood crime remains cold.

On November 28, 1963, twenty-two-year-old actress Karyn Kupcinet was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment, just one block from the iconic Sunset Strip. Her body lay sprawled on a sofa, nude and strangled, remaining undiscovered for two days. The scene included a partially consumed cup of coffee and a bowl of cigarettes, with the television still playing nearby.

The Discovery of a Brutal Crime

Friends and fellow actors Mark Goddard and his wife Marcia discovered the body on November 30, 1963. They had been asked by Kupcinet's parents to look after her after she first moved to Hollywood. Initial suspicions pointed toward suicide or an overdose due to her known struggles with weight and diet pill usage. Goddard stated on December 2, 1963, that she was vivacious and unlikely to end her own life.

Also read Alec Baldwin once planned to host RFK Jr. talking JFK assassination theories

The autopsy results quickly dispelled these early theories. Medical examiners determined that Kupcinet died from asphyxiation caused by manual strangulation. The force of the attack fractured her hyoid bone, a horizontal bone at the base of the tongue. There were no immediate signs of sexual assault, nor any evidence of forced entry into the apartment.

Personal Turmoil and Romantic Entanglements

Kupcinet's recent history revealed significant personal instability. She had recently split from her actor boyfriend, Andrew Prine, who starred in the 1962 film The Miracle Worker. The pair met on the set of the TV series Wide Country about a year prior. Their relationship soured over issues of exclusivity, with Prine pursuing other partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evidence suggested Kupcinet was deeply affected by the breakup. A diary page revealed her stalking Prine, noting that she hid in an attic and sat outside in the cold for hours. She wrote, I wish I were dead. Despite her despondency, Prine was ruled out as a suspect after passing a polygraph test. He maintained an airtight alibi corroborated by witnesses during the critical time frame.

Cold Case Status and Unresolved Questions

Lieutenant George Walsh, the sheriff's homicide officer in charge of the investigation, noted that the killer had a three-day head start. Crime laboratory experts analyzed incoherent death threats, ultimately finding that Kupcinet had sent them herself. Seven detectives questioned her numerous friends and associates, but no arrests were ever made.

Sixty years later, the identity of the assailant who snapped her neck remains unknown. The case continues to captivate the public imagination, fueled by wild theories linking her death to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Some speculated she possessed advance knowledge of the killing and was murdered to silence her, though her father, Chicago Sun-Times gossip columnist Irv Kupcinet, denied these claims.