The murder of Henry Nowak and the failures of our police

The murder of Henry Nowak has exposed devastating failures in the police response, and Kemi Badenoch argues that this is a seminal moment for Britain, on a par with the murder of Stephen Lawrence. She argues that the police have been ignoring the advice of ministers and instead devising their own flawed approach, and that this will only continue unless politicians and other business leaders, public institutions and the rest of society stop being cowards.

The murder of Henry Nowak has profoundly disturbed me for so many reasons. First, there is the cruelty and callousness of the crime itself - completely unprovoked, utterly unwarranted.

An example of the nihilism that has crept into our society, particularly among young people desensitised to the violence they see glorified on social media. Then there is the shocking behaviour of the murderer's family. Killer Vickrum Digwa's mother Kiran Kaur, 53, showed a total lack of humanity in covering up a horrific crime by hiding the weapon - a separate offence for which she has rightly been convicted.

Third, the police response, too, exposed devastating failures. I understand how difficult and confusing the situation must have been. But the attending officers showed an unforgivable lack of common sense that meant Henry's final moments were unimaginably harrowing. Normally I avoid watching any videos on social media that show the death of an individual.

But this time I forced myself to watch Henry's final moments. Only by seeing it in full can one truly grasp the horror and understand how serious were the failures: Innocent Henry, handcuffed by the police as he lay dying, while his murderer calls him a 'racist' and officers read him his rights. It is three minutes I will never be able to scrub from my memory.

Henry's murder and the police's botched response must be a seminal moment for Britain on a par with the murder of Stephen Lawrence, the black teenager killed in 1993, which precipitated the Macpherson Report six years later, which found the Metropolitan Police to be 'institutionally racist'. Stephen's murder forced the country to confront the intolerable and say: 'This is not who we are.

' Indeed, many battles have been won in making our society better and fairer since then. Only by seeing Henry Nowak's final moments in full can one truly grasp the horror and understand how serious were the failures, writes Kemi Badenoch. Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner kneeled in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020. Kemi Badenoch asks, 'Why are they not kneeling now for Henry Nowak?

' Yet now we are going backwards - because of a pernicious identity politics amplified in 2020 by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota while being restrained by a white police officer. I remember watching Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner take the knee in what is now my office and asking myself: 'What on earth are you doing?

Kneeling for an incident that occurred in another country about which you know little?

' Why are they not kneeling now for Henry Nowak? Starmer and Rayner were not the only ones. The BLM movement exploited the naivety of many foolish politicians, businesses and public institutions who rushed to claim that racism in this country was comparable to what was happening in America. I showed them the evidence that the police are not - certainly not any more - 'institutionally racist' in Britain.

As a junior minister in 2021, I published a government report that proved exactly that. In response, I was called all sorts of names. One Labour MP shared a post calling me 'white supremacy in blackface'. I didn't care, because I know that once you start giving allowances to ethnic minorities on the basis of 'anti-racism', there will be a backlash that will only fracture the country further.

As the equalities minister in 2022, I wrote to every public body from the NHS to the civil service about how they were dealing with the issues and in my ministerial brief I warned them not to act rashly because of pressure from activists. I was successful in many areas but, critically, not with the police.

I had meetings with the National Police Chiefs' Council, with the Metropolitan Police, with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, with the College of Policing. I told them repeatedly that 'anti-racism' was not a cause they needed to champion: the real problems were a lack of integration and faith in our institutions. Some agreed, but were too scared to say so publicly.

The pressure from 'community leaders', rabid activists, well-meaning busybodies and ignorant do-gooders was too strong for all of them to ignore. So they continued to drone on about 'operational independence' and ploughed on with their febrile agenda of diversity training and seminars from activists who advised them on how to manage these 'issues' and advisers who believed in 'defunding' the police.

We have now had more than 20 years of police ignoring or sidestepping the advice of ministers such as me and instead devising their own flawed approach. Now we see the results. And this will keep happening unless politicians and other business leaders, public institutions and the rest of society stop being such cowards. It's easy to keep your head down and enjoy a quiet life. But that has never been in my natur





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Henry Nowak Police Failures Black Lives Matter Identity Politics Kemi Badenoch Stephen Lawrence Macpherson Report Institutional Racism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bodycam Footage Shows Police Arrest Dying Victim Henry Nowak as Suspect After Stabbing by Vickrum DigwaReleased police bodycam footage captures the arrest of dying 18-year-old Henry Nowak as a suspect after he was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed a racist attack. The teen died in police custody, sparking outrage over two-tier policing.

Read more »

Family of Henry Nowak Murderer Charged with Weapons Offences Amid Police Conduct OutcryVickrum Digwa, already sentenced for murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak, faces new weapons charges alongside his father and brother. The case has drawn scrutiny over police bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing the dying victim. The Digwa family has issued a public apology.

Read more »

Nigel Farage Slams Police Handling of Henry Nowak Death, Calls for Urgent ChangeNigel Farage has condemned the police handling of the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was stabbed by a Sikh man using a religious ceremonial knife. The Reform UK leader has called for urgent change in the way the police respond to crime scenes, particularly when racial abuse is alleged. Farage has praised Nowak's family for their dignity after his death and encouraged the public to focus their anger over the death and its handling by bungling police into demands for change.

Read more »

Police Officer Wrongly Identified in Henry Nowak Case Receives Death Threats and Forced to RelocateA police officer unrelated to the Henry Nowak murder investigation has been wrongly identified online and subjected to death threats, forcing the officer to relocate for family safety. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmoud condemned the misinformation and vigilante behaviour, while the IOPC continues its investigation into the officers' actions at the scene.

Read more »