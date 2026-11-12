The Mummy With Tom Cruise Returns to Netflix Top 10 Nearly a Decade Later

Tom Cruise's The Mummy ranked No. 7 on Netflix's U.S. movie top 10 for November 2 to November 8, nearly a decade after its critically panned release.

The Mummy, the 2017 film starring Tom Cruise, is drawing a new audience on Netflix nearly a decade after its theatrical release. The movie landed at No. 7 on Netflix's U.S. top 10 movie chart for the week of November 2 to November 8, and it has returned to the chart for a second week. Its rebound comes despite the film being a critical disaster when Universal Pictures released it in 2017.

The film was meant to launch Universal's Dark Universe, a shared franchise modeled on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe. Instead, its failure ended the studio's plans before a second entry could reach theaters. The streaming revival has given the title a second life, even as the original rollout remains one of the weakest chapters in the studio's recent history.

Also read Universal Monsters The Mummy Returns With Remastered Black And White Edition

How The Mummy Became a Streaming Hit Again

The Mummy is a reboot of a franchise with roots dating back to 1932, which predates the popular adaptations featuring Brendan Fraser. Universal cast Tom Cruise in the lead role of Nick Morton, a U.S. Army sergeant, to anchor the reboot with his star power. That star power was not enough to turn the film into a working franchise.

On Netflix, the film has found a place among older titles that dominated the movie charts during the same week. The Day After Tomorrow, a disaster movie from 2004, topped the Netflix U.S. movie list during that period, and The Mummy placed seventh behind it. The Mummy is the second 2017 Tom Cruise movie in about a month to find an audience on streaming, which shows that his earlier releases continue to reach viewers long after their theatrical runs.

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The film also features Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, and Sofia Boutella in its main cast. It was directed by Alex Kurtzman, who is known for producing all modern Star Trek live-action series as well as animated shows, and who also directed the 2012 drama-comedy People Like Us.

Why Critics and Audiences Rejected the Film

Critics largely panned The Mummy before it reached theaters, and only a select few gave it a positive review. The film currently holds a 15% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 44 reviews. Audience reaction was also weak, with the movie earning a B- on CinemaScore and a 35% Popcornmeter score on the same platform.

Universal had high expectations for the film because it was meant to introduce a shared universe of classic monster characters. The studio planned to bring in figures such as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Count Dracula, and Frankenstein's monster. Those ambitions depended on the first film performing well, so the poor reception had a direct effect on what came next.

Financial Losses and the Cancelled Dark Universe Plans

The Mummy carried an estimated production and marketing spend of $345 million, a figure that weighed heavily on the studio's results. Studios and distributors keep only a portion of box office earnings, with the remainder going to theaters, so a film with a budget this large needs substantial ticket sales to break even.

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The failure of The Mummy led Universal to cancel several planned projects, including Bride of Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, Frankenstein, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and Van Helsing. The Invisible Man was later released as a standalone movie in 2020, but it did not feature Johnny Depp, who was originally associated with the project during the Dark Universe era. Unlike The Mummy, that standalone film is loved by critics.

The contrast between the two films shows how a single release can shape an entire studio strategy. The Mummy's streaming success on Netflix now gives viewers a chance to judge the film for themselves, while its original box office and review history continues to define the Dark Universe as a short-lived experiment.