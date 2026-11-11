The Mummy Returns to Netflix's Top 10 Movie Rankings

Tom Cruise's fantasy adventure has resurfaced on the Netflix charts, reigniting interest in the 2017 film and sparking debates about its reception and commercial success.

Tom Cruise's action-packed career has been marked by a string of blockbuster hits, from Mission Impossible to Top Gun. However, not all of his films have found the same level of success, and The Mummy is a prime example.

The Mummy's Resurgence

The 2017 release has been making waves on Netflix's Top 10 movie rankings, bringing back memories of a film that was initially marketed as a potential franchise-launcher for Universal Pictures.

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Although The Mummy earned a respectable $410 million worldwide, it fell short of expectations and became a costly reminder that audiences may not be as eager for big-budget IPs as studios think.

The film's story revolves around an ancient princess who awakens in the modern world, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

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Diving into the World of Gods and Monsters

The Mummy takes viewers on a globe-trotting adventure, spanning from the desert landscapes of the Middle East to the hidden labyrinths under modern-day London.

At its core, the movie is an epic fantasy adventure that delves into a world of gods and monsters, testing the limits of human courage and resilience.

The Mummy's Place in the Sci-Fi Universe

Collider's interactive feature, 'Survival Assessment,' offers a unique lens through which to view The Mummy, pitting its world against five other iconic sci-fi universes in a battle of survival.

Through a series of questions, the assessment provides a thought-provoking analysis of The Mummy's place in the grand tapestry of science fiction, sparking conversation and debate among fans.

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The Legacy of The Mummy

While The Mummy may not have been the commercial success that Universal had envisioned, its return to Netflix's Top 10 movie rankings serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of Tom Cruise's on-screen presence.

The film's continued relevance also underscores the importance of adaptation and resilience in the face of adversity, themes that are woven throughout its narrative.