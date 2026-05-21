The Mummy Continues Its Streaming Strength; Brad Pitt, Lucasfilm, and Brendan Fraser Projects Highlight Entertainment News

The Mummy, a popular action movie, secured a spot on Peacock's Top 10 movie chart in the US, showcasing its enduring appeal. Stephen Sommers' film features Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, and Arnold Vosloo and is set in 1920s Egypt.

The Mummy consistently maintains its popularity among audiences, proven by its placement among Peacock 's top ten movies. The film, initially released in 1999, showcases horror, action, and adventure elements.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz led the cast, with the film scoring a 64% critics' rating and a 75% audience approval. With Brad Pitt's upcoming The Adventures of Cliff Booth and a recently created Master of the Universe record, fans are eagerly anticipating cinematic releases. Director Michael Bay has committed to a new war movie, and Lucasfilm continues to explore new Star Wars ideas. Brendan Fraser's recent projects include an action war drama and special Memorial Day screenings





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Entertainment News Movies Action Movies Adventure Horror Peacock Top 10 Movies The Mummy Lucasfilm Brad Pitt The Adventures Of Cliff Booth Master Of The Universe Director Michael Bay Brendan Fraser Action War Drama Peacock Select Memorial Day Screenings Zombie Comedy Starring Josh Brolin

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