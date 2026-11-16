Brendan Fraser and Arnold Vosloo return for The Mummy: Book of the Dead, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with production currently underway in London.

The next chapter in the iconic horror-adventure franchise has officially secured a key returning cast member as production moves forward. The Mummy 4, now titled The Mummy: Book of the Dead, has confirmed that Arnold Vosloo will reprise his role as the ancient villain Imhotep. This announcement brings a sense of continuity to the series, linking the new installment directly to its predecessor's legacy.

Arnold Vosloo Confirms Imhotep Return in London

Vosloo, who portrays the high priest Imhotep, revealed his participation during an appearance on the Danger Close podcast alongside host Jack Carr. The 64-year-old actor stated that he has already signed his contract for the project, marking the official start of his involvement. He mentioned that co-star Brendan Fraser and the rest of the cast are currently filming scenes in London, and he plans to join the production in November.

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Vosloo also provided a tentative timeline for the movie's release, suggesting that audiences can expect the film to hit theaters next year. This rapid production schedule indicates that the studio is eager to capitalize on the renewed interest in the franchise. The actor confirmed that his character is returning, ensuring that the primary antagonist from the original films remains a central threat.

Core Cast Members Rejoin the Adventure

Brendan Fraser returns as Rick O'Connell, the American archaeologist whose adventures began in the 1999 blockbuster and continued in 2001. The Mummy Returns. His return is a major selling point for the sequel, which is being developed as a direct narrative continuation of those two specific films. Fraser was also recently seen in set photos for the project, further confirming his active participation in the production phase.

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Alongside Fraser, several other original cast members are reuniting for this new chapter. John Hannah is set to return as Jonathan Carnahan, Rick's witty brother-in-law and constant companion. Oded Fehr will resume his role as Ardeth Bay, the Egyptian warrior and ally of the Imhotep storyline. Additionally, Kevin J. O'Connor is confirmed to appear as Beni Gabor, the comic relief character and treasure hunter.

Directors and New Talent Join the Franchise

The film is being helmed by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, a duo known for their work in horror and action genres. Their involvement suggests a stylistic shift toward a more intense and action-heavy experience. David Coggeshall has been credited with writing the story, tasked with weaving together the established lore with fresh narrative elements.

New faces are also entering the mix to support the returning legends. Egyptian actress Tara Emad has been cast in a significant role, adding local cultural depth to the production. Spider-Man: Far From Home star Numan Acar is also joining the cast in a prominent capacity. These additions aim to modernize the cast while honoring the original ensemble dynamic.

Production Details and Release Expectations

Vosloo emphasized that the new film is designed to return to the original formula that fans loved in the late 1990s. He described the movie as a pure action film that moves quickly from scene to scene without unnecessary delays. According to the actor, the film rips and goes immediately, promising an adrenaline-fueled experience for viewers. This focus on pacing and action aligns with the tone of the franchise's most popular entries.

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Vosloo noted that while one of the new cast members is playing a completely new character, the overall spirit of the movie remains faithful to its roots. He expressed excitement about the adventure that awaits Rick O'Connell and his team. The confirmation of the full cast and the start of filming in London signal that The Mummy: Book of the Dead is moving from development to a tangible reality with high expectations for its future release.