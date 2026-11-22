In case you’ve missed it, New York City is in the middle of a bus revolution. The Next Stop: Fast Buses, Better Service plan brought together the State, City

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration cut the ribbon on the city’s first bus rapid transit-style corridor on Flatbush Avenue. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.plan brought together the State, City and MTA like never before, and while it’s only been a few months, we’re making good progress – citywide bus speeds hit a four-year high in August.

Now we’re looking to take things to the next level by reexamining our approach to bus dispatching. In other words, making sure buses leave the depot and get to their first stops on time. Sounds simple, but anyone who’s had to get their kid out the door to school in the morning can understand how it becomes a Herculean task. Not least because of the scale of New York City Transit’s operation.

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On a typical weekday, we’re running approximately 5,000 buses during peak service from 27 depots across all five boroughs. We have 345 bus routes covering almost 1,600 miles of streets. It adds up to tens of thousands of trips per day. Service ramps up rapidly in the early morning, when requirements increase from around 400 buses overnight to the 5,000 needed for the morning rush.

Within a two-to-three-hour window, we have to dispatch those buses out of depots and into service. This is a multi-step process. At the depot, supervisors ensure operator availability, while yard dispatchers assign vehicles. But before buses can leave to start their routes, we also have to account for yard operations, traffic circulation and roadway conditions outside the depot.

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Some of these factors are beyond our control and can slow the process of getting buses onto the street. To speed things up, we’re working with our partners at the New York City Department of Transportation to improve traffic signal timing outside depots. Like everyone else, our buses are at the mercy of stoplights, which can make it challenging to get hundreds of buses out the door quickly.

For our part, we’re reviewing operator movement throughout facilities, optimizing staging areas, implementing new technology, and working closely with our Bus Command Center, where staff can see the bigger picture of service beyond any single route or depot. But the morning rush is only half the story. This dispatching cycle continues 24 hours a day, seven days a week, rain or shine.

By midday, the number of buses operating across the system drops to roughly 3,000 before ramping back up to 5,000 to get New Yorkers home from work. It takes a lot of coordination to meet the afternoon’s service needs – and to prepare for the next day. Once buses finish their routes and return to the depot, they need to be refueled, cleaned and staged in the yard so we can start all over again.

All the while, we’re continuing to run service through the overnight. Most New Yorkers never see the work that goes into delivering 24/7 service, but they’ll feel the results as we continue to streamline operations: more reliable service, shorter waits and buses that show up when they’re supposed to. That’s what this effort is all about – delivering better bus service for New Yorkers, starting long before the first rider steps on board.

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Frank Farrell is the Executive Vice President of the New York City Transit Department of Buses and MTA Bus Company. MTA chief pronounces ‘golden age of mass transit’ in Queens during tour of LaGuardia Bus Depottrans New Yorkers in honor of Grace Detrevarah Transit advocates hand out satirical ‘Pokey Award’ for NYC’s slowest bus — and it’s a repeat ‘winner’investigationBrooklyn Paper