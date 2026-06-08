The MTA has Knicks fever, too. Here’s how they’re helping fans celebrate and get around.

Has there ever been a better time to be a New Yorker? Summer is here, we’re about to host the World Cup, and the Knicks are in the NBA Finals. The City is

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani update New Yorkers on regionwide transportation and safety preparations in advance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Has there ever been a better time to be a New Yorker? Summer is here, we’re about to host the World Cup, and the Knicks are in the NBA Finals. The City is rocking, and the MTA is doing its part to paint the town orange and blue ahead of Game 3. Avenue entrance to 34 St-Penn Station, right outside Madison Square Garden, and even installed some basketball globe lights.

It’s become the premier hot spot for Instagram videos. People are so excited, when I was at that subway entrance last week, a local bakery was handing out free orange and blue donuts. All credit to our amazing in-house Customer team, who love to celebrate all things NYC, especially the Knicks.

It started with orange and blue lights in the LIRR concourse at Penn, which we like to think brought the team good juju in their four-game sweeps of the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, and now a 2-0 start against the Spurs in the Finals. They haven’t lost since Penn turned orange and blue!

The green entrance to Penn Station has been repainted in Knicks orange and blue as the team continues its NBA Finals run.guest stint as a conductor on the 1 train last week. As New York natives, both know that taking the train is the best way to get to games at the Garden. No other arena in America has more or better transit options, whether it’s subway, bus, LIRR or Access-A-Ride.

But it’s not all about efficiency – even though on-time performance continues to climb. Since the playoffs began, there has been a buzz all over New York, especially underground. I’ve seen total strangers bond over the Knicks when they look across the train car and spot another fan decked out in team colors. That’s magic you can only witness on mass transit.

I’ve said before that the MTA system is New York’s town square. It’s one of the few places in the City where people of all incomes and backgrounds come together and coexist – and lately, to show love for the hometown Knickerbockers. You don’t want to miss it. Go New York, go New York, go!

Six people stabbed inside Penn Station, suspect arrested, sources sayKnicks fans pack Plaza 33 as New York rallies behind Finals runMets’ best 1st-base option is Jared Young after Jorge Polanco’s rehab gets nixedKnicks fever: 26 people arrested at MSG watch party rowdiness – including assaulting cop, blocking traffic and climbing light posts, NYPD saysman shot to death outside of Queens NYCHA complex, multiple suspects sought: Cops Knicks fever: 26 people arrested at MSG watch party rowdiness – including assaulting cop, blocking traffic and climbing light posts, NYPD says





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