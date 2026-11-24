It supposedly goes back to the involvement of one A lister...

article published Monday titled, “The Mastermind,” the outlet alleged that Swift and Rodrigo had a falling out due to Rodrigo reportedly sending her debut album, “Sour,” to Kim Kardashian in May 2021.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hit With ‘Catastrophic’ Allegations 3 Months After Marriage “A Protégé was affiliated with The Star until 2021, when she sent her debut album to the wife of her archnemesis,” they wrote.

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“Seven-ish weeks later, The Protégé credited The Star on a song, which one occasionally does to ward off litigation and fan outcry, according to copyright lawyers. ”article appears to be referring to Rodrigo sending a PR package to Kardashian, the ex-wife of Kanye West, with whom Swift famously feuded. We know that Kardashian. At the time, she gushed, “I can’t wait for her album.

You know I love “Driver’s License,’” Kardashian said in the video, to which her daughter North West, then 7, responded, “You never listen to it. ” If you recall, the “Expectations” singer once called herself the “biggest Swiftie in the whole world” and toldin January 2021 that she “just about died” when Swift commented on the debut of “Driver’s License. ” In July 2021, Rodrigo shared credits on her second single, “Déjà Vu,” with Swift after saying she drew inspiration from Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” peron her “Guts” album was about Swift. Lyrics include: “I have nightmares each week ’bout that Friday in May // One phone call from you and my entire world was changed // Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers // Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers.

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” Swift seemed to respond in her 2025 track, “Father Figure,” from her “The Life of a Showgirl” album. Swift sang about “a younger me” and a “protégé” who betrayed her, which.

“I was your father figure / We drank that brown liquor / You made a deal with this devil / Turns out my d–k’s bigger,” Swift sings in the song. “You want a fight, you found it / I got the place surrounded / You’ll be sleeping with the fishes / before you know you’re drowning. ”She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.