CitySpace celebrates cutting edge conversations, adventurous art, innovative ideas. CitySpace is WBUR on stage.

Tickets to this event are currently sold out. Join the waitlist to be notified if more tickets become available. WBUR is proud to be a media partner of The Moth, an acclaimed non-profit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling.

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition, open to anyone with a five-minute story to share on the night’s theme. Come tell a story...or just enjoy the show! Have a story that didn't fit a Moth theme? We're throwing themes out the window!

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This is your chance to tell a tale about whatever your heart desires. Carte blanche to share from the deep cuts, the archived memories, the untold stories. Everything but the kitchen sink. Was your name not selected from the hat?

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Does a blank page feel too daunting? Find inspiration from any of our past themes. You decide! WBUR Member discounts are not applicable to The Moth events.

Registrants may be contacted by CitySpace about this or future events. For any ticket inquiries pertaining to The Moth events, please contact info@TheMoth.org.