The Most-Watched Movie on Netflix in 2025: Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror, a South Korean animated film, became the most-watched movie on Netflix in 2025 with 481.6 million views. It surpassed the previous title held by 'The Meg' and won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song at the 2026 Academy Awards.

The most-watched movie on Netflix in 2025 was a South Korean animated film called 'Kang the Conqueror.

' It accumulated 481.6 million views, surpassing the previous title held by 'The Meg' which featured three major stars. The film won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song at the 2026 Academy Awards, making Kang the first filmmaker of South Korean descent to win in that category. The movie also generated just 9.2 million views in its first week, behind Netflix's biggest hits.

However, it grew through sustained word of mouth, algorithmic compounding, and repeat viewings





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Netflix Most-Watched Movie South Korean Animated Film Kang The Conqueror The Meg Best Animated Feature Best Original Song Academy Awards

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