The Most Stunning, Affordable Hotels in the World

The Prix Versailles named five extraordinary hotels that cater to visitors seeking unforgettable experiences while keeping prices affordable. Inspired by the natural surroundings and exquisite design, these magnificent structures await vacationers.

From a resort nestled inside a jungle in Mexico to a stunning establishment perched on a cliff, some hotels around the world create unforgettable stays.

The Prix Versailles, a prestigious architectural competition, has unveiled the most beautiful new hotels in the world for 2026. These properties combine jaw-dropping design and a connection with their surroundings to make a statement.

However, a night at one doesn't necessarily need to break the bank, as prices start from just £134 a night. Read on to discover the breathtaking establishments. The ArcadiaPlace, Lugu Lake, China, overlooking an Alpine lake in Sichuan, China, offers rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and mountain views. Cost to stay?

For one night from August 8 to 9, the mountain view twin room costs 2,630CNY (£286.42). The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou, China, blends modern luxuries with traditional elements on the UNESCO-listed West Lake. Cost to stay? One night in the garden view room will set you back £429 from August 8 to 9.

Sir Prague, Czechia, offers 76 elegant rooms overlooking the Vltava River and boasts its own grand library. The cost to stay? A night in the Sir Boutique room costs from 4,400 CZK per night (£156.46), August 8 to 9. Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat, Übersee, Germany, offers stunning views of the Bavarian Lake Chiemsee.

The cost to stay? Rooms are priced from €1,980 (£1714.30) for two nights (a minimum of two nights needs to be booked) from August 8 to 10. This works out at £857.15 per night. La Fondation, Paris, France, offers wobble-soled floor chairs and touches of minimalism but also includes a price of €361 (£312.56) for a deluxe double room with a king-size bed.

Les Roches, Le Lavandou, France, can be found with expansive windows overlooking the Mediterranean. The cost to stay? A superior room with a balcony will set a guest back €1,030 (£891.80), with breakfast included





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