How do you beat Ohio State and then look that flat against Iowa? That’s one of the questions Adam Carriker digs into on this episode of the Carriker Chronicles.

How do you beat Ohio State and then look that flat against Iowa? That’s one of the questions Adam Carriker digs into on this episode of the Carriker Chronicles.

Nebraska’s 2026 football season had plenty of highs and lows, but the gap between those two games is hard to shake. Carriker goes back through the season to see where the Huskers fell short, which numbers tell the story, and what Matt Rhule still needs to figure out. Start with the wide receivers. Going into the year, Carriker thought that group could be a strength for Anthony Colandrea and the Nebraska offense.

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He looks at Kwazi Gilmer’s numbers, talks about Jacory Barney Jr.’s magnetic personality, and plays a little “Where’s Waldo” with Nyziah Hunter. There were three guys you could get excited about. So why did it feel like we spent so much of the year waiting for that group to take off, but inevitably didn’t?