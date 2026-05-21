The Most Satisfying Movie Endings: A Ranking

The article discusses the importance of satisfying movie endings and provides a ranking of ten such endings from different genres.

Endings are important; they can often make or break a film, and there are a lot of different factors that go into making one that’s satisfying.

Not all endings are meant to be satisfying, but the ones that are often genuinely feel so much better than those that are purposefully obtuse, ambiguous or unfulfilling. They can leave an audience contented with a conclusion or excited for future installments, or often both. The most satisfying endings often end with applause, tears or joy or even a bittersweet feeling in saying goodbye, but they don’t confuse, enrage or disappoint.

The most satisfying movie endings have come from blockbusters, old classics, long-running franchises, animated family films and even R-rated exploitation. They wrap up their respective films in a way that almost assures that no other ending could possibly be more satisfying. Even in a ranking as subjective as this, it’s hard to object that these ten endings are among the most satisfying of all time





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Movie Endings Satisfying Endings Movies Blackers Classics Franchises Animation Exploitation Sports Sports Movies Revenge Quentin Tarantino Bruce Wayne The Joker Jim Gordon Gotham Batmobile Batman Avengers MCU Collider

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