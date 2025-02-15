The Most Romantic Movie Moments to Watch This Valentine's Day

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a marathon of the most heartwarming and swoon-worthy romantic movie moments. From classic films like 'Casablanca' to modern favorites like 'A Star Is Born', these movie moments are sure to make your heart melt.

While love is in the air, there's no better excuse to watch a romantic film than Valentine's Day — and there are so many good movie moments ready for you to relive. Whether you're a traditional romantic, or enjoy something a bit more unique, there is no shortage of films that will have your heart melting.

From Shane West's Landon Carter pulling out all of the sweet gestures in A Walk to Remember to Omar Epps’ Quincy McCall vying to win the heart of Sanaa Lathan’s Monica Wright in Love & Basketball, these movie moments will have you swooning. So grab your chocolate, wine or whatever your binge-watching indulgence is, and scroll down to see some of the best romantic movie moments for Valentine's Day: 'Casablanca' The movie was made during World War II and production was not allowed to film at the airport after dark for security reasons. But its most romantic scene comes on the tarmac when Humphrey Bogart tells Ingrid Bergman, “Here’s looking at you kid.” ‘Jerry Maguire’ Tom Cruise flawlessly delivers the line “You complete me” — but did you know Cameron Crowe originally wrote the role for Tom Hanks? The script also took her nearly four years to finish. ‘Titanic’ The film was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, the most Oscar nominations for any movie. To this day couples are still recreating Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s iconic pose at the bow of the ship. ‘The Wedding Singer’ The movie was the first of three collaborations for Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. But the scene where the comedian serenades her on the airplane has Us swooning for days. ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ The film was Heath Ledger’s first major movie role. He won Us over with his big romantic gesture for Julia Stiles which included a song and marching band. ‘Love and Basketball’ Lathan and Epps were dating in real life when they made the movie. Their chemistry is apparent in the movie’s big kiss scene. ‘A Walk to Remember’ Mandy Moore and Shane West in A Walk To Remember The movie was Mandy Moore’s first starring role and West was her first onscreen kiss. ‘The Notebook’ Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams didn’t get along while filming but you can’t tell in the pair’s iconic kiss in the rain scene. ‘Valentine’s Day’ Along with Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Patrick Dempsey and Jamie Foxx all appear in the movie. But Cooper and Robert’s chemistry is electric, especially during their airplane interaction. ‘A Star Is Born’ Not only did Cooper and Lady Gaga give Us a bop like “Shallow,” but the twosome were so believable they could have been a real-life couple.





ROMANTIC MOVIES VALENTINE's DAY MOVIE MOMENTS LOVE STORIES CLASSIC FILMS

