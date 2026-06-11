The Most Rewatchable Star Wars Project of the Disney Era: Solo: A Star Wars Story

Despite the challenges, Solo, which was ultimately completed by Ron Howard from a screenplay by veteran franchise scribe Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jonathan Kasdan, offered an action-packed glimpse into the life of Han Solo long before we met him on Tatooine. It recaptured the excitement of a traditional space Western, echoing the genre that helped inspire George Lucas' original vision for the Star Wars franchise.

After the recent mixed reception to The Mandalorian and Grogu, it's clear that Star Wars isn't the undisputed hit franchise it used to be. While Star Wars continues to thrive in the area of made-for-streaming animation, live-action endeavors have been largely hit or miss, with even the best outings failing to live up to their own hype.

However, apart from Rogue One and its television prequel Andor, arguably the most rewatchable Star Wars project of the Disney era is the highly underrated Solo: A Star Wars Story





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Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Han Solo Action-Packed Traditional Space Western George Lucas Echoes The Genre That Helped Inspire His Origi

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