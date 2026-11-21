The most food-centric holiday is nearly upon us and DoorDash has collected data sharing which Thanksgiving side dishes reign supreme.

Video posted to Instagram captured the unforgettable moment on Thursday, November 27. Credit: @katyahovnanian via StoryfulLocally, mashed potatoes led as the top over-ordered side in 11 states, followed by corn, sweet potatoes, and carrots in six states each.

Only three sides were unique to a single state: biscuits in Tennessee, squash in New Hampshire, and stuffing in Vermont.has collected data sharing which Thanksgiving side dishes reign supreme. From mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing and macaroni and cheese, here’s which side dishes are the most popular in your state. The Thanksgiving side dish that holds a place in almost every American’s heart is mashed potatoes, according to DoorDash’s data.

Also read How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. the Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving Day 2026

Thanksgiving meal At the state level, mashed potatoes led as the most over-ordered local favorite in 11 states, outpacing corn, sweet potatoes, and carrots, which each stood out in six states. Regional standouts also included green beans in five states, gravy in four, cornbread, mac and cheese, and collard greens in three states each, and single-state exclusives for biscuits in Tennessee, squash in New Hampshire, and stuffing in Vermont.

Advertisement

Information for this article was taken from a DoorDash news release based on 2025 Thanksgiving day order trends. This story was reported from San Jose.