The Most Perfect Opening Shots of the 21st Century

An analysis of ten iconic opening shots from 21st-century films that set the tone, establish character, and captivate audiences from the first frame.

An opening shot doesn't have to be flawless to make the film you're about to watch perfect, but a perfect opening shot will typically mean that a movie means business.

A great opening shot is usually observed within context, such as the ones below. However, what each has in common is being beautiful, no, perfect, even out of context. If the first thing we see establishes the scene, the plot, or the protagonist, the filmmakers know that their task is to do something simple and effective. No matter how complex the narrative is, a perfect opener will set the tone and help the viewers settle in for the ride.

Here are the ten most perfect opening shots in the 21st century and no, not scenes, but the very first thing we see after the screen fades in. 10 'The Substance' (2024): This may feel like an outlandish choice, but The Substance is the single most important film of 2024, regardless of what else came out during the same year and how gory it becomes. The Substance is a dissection of the identity of a woman in the public eye that examines how aging is treated in the celebrity industrial complex and how the superficial nature of it all creates a monster.

Thematically layered, Coralie Fargeat's Oscar-nominated film follows TV fitness star Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), who is fired due to her age; she takes a black market drug, which gives her the chance to step out as a younger version of herself named Sue (Margaret Qualley), staying in rotation as a star. The drug that Elisabeth takes is called the Substance, and the movie opens with a very straightforward shot that actually introduces its function.

The opening shot is a raw egg on a light blue surface; a hand emerges and injects the egg yolk with the substance, and we notice the egg does nothing at first. Then, the yolk shakes, and a smaller, brighter yellow yolk comes out from it. It's simple: this egg depiction establishes the plot; even if you don't get all the steps of the substance's maintenance part, remember the egg and you'll get it.

It also shows how, essentially, Sue is created, leaving to the imagination the magnitude of pain a human must feel when the same thing happens to them. The things we do for beauty and youth remain unmatched, and Fargeat's story is as simple as it is complex. 9 'No Country for Old Men' (2007): The Coen Brothers' magnum opus, No Country for Old Men, is often cited as the greatest film of the 21st century.

It's an adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's dark novel of the same name, but where it exceeds the novel is its visual identity and performances of the main cast. From Josh Brolin's perpetually troubled Llewelyn Moss to Javier Bardem's calculated, emotionless Anton Chigurh, the movie is a tragic epic dressed in a neo-Western thriller coat.

And just as it goes, so it begins, with a stunning opening shot and a voiceover by the indomitable Tommy Lee Jones, who plays the sheriff Ed Tom Bell, a force between Brolin's hunted and Bardem's hunter. No Country for Old Men opens with a stunning sunrise shot. It's simple, but meaningful for the story. The desolate mountainside is pitch black against the sunrise that drips from dark hues of blue into yellowish and then bright orange.

This gorgeous shot repeats as it shows the silence and isolation of the landscape where the story takes place. Ed Tom Bell says, in a voiceover, 'I was sheriff of this county when I was 25 years old. Hard to believe.

' He proceeds to describe his career in law enforcement as every new shot reveals that the sun has fully risen. This sequence ushers us straight into the moment when Anton Chigurh is arrested, though he doesn't stay booked for long. 8 'Oldboy' (2003): Adapted from a manga of the same name, Park Chan-wook's history-making film Oldboy became one of the films that sparked an interest in South Korean film in the 2000s; today, it's a staple of world cinema, cited among the greats, and often imitated, especially for its memorable corridor fight scene.

Without exaggeration, Oldboy is perfect from its first to its final frame, and while the film takes on a shape of a dreamlike state as it goes, its opening scene is very manga-coded. Oldboy is about Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a brash businessman who gets captured and spends 15 years in solitary confinement; after getting released, he is given a task to find his captor. The first shot of Oldboy is a shadowed fist holding onto something with all its might.

The camera pans up, showing a dark figure of a man, concealed in the shadow, with the intense sun blaring into the back of his head, hiding his face and thus his identity. With a fast-paced string soundtrack blasting through, we're introduced to this man who, without remorse, uses violence and force to get his answers. 7 'There Will Be Blood' (2007): Paul Thomas Anderson's epic of greed and religion begins with a striking shot of a barren, mountainous landscape under a gray sky.

The camera slowly moves, revealing a lone figure working a mine shaft. This shot immediately establishes the isolation and harshness of the environment, matching the protagonist Daniel Plainview's relentless pursuit of oil. The silence broken only by the sounds of pickaxe and wind sets a foreboding tone for the entire film. 6 'The Social Network' (2010): David Fincher's film opens with a close-up of Mark Zuckerberg's face as he walks through a crowded Harvard campus.

The camera tracks him, and the background is blurred, focusing our attention on his rapid, intense conversation with his girlfriend. The shot perfectly encapsulates his character: intelligent, socially awkward, and driven. The non-diegetic music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross adds a pulsing urgency that mirrors the creation of Facebook. 5 'Inception' (2010): Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller opens with a gentle lapping of waves on a beach. The camera pulls back to show a man, Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), washed ashore.

The shot is serene yet disorienting, immediately introducing the theme of reality versus dreams. The sound design-the waves, the wind, and the faint music-creates an atmosphere of mystery that sets the stage for the complex narrative. 4 'Drive' (2011): Nicolas Winding Refn's stylish neo-noir opens with an aerial shot of Los Angeles at night, the city lights twinkling below. The camera slowly descends to a car parked in a garage.

The shot is silent except for the hum of the engine and the pulsating electronic score. This opener establishes the protagonist's world: a lonely driver navigating the city's underbelly, and the neon-lit aesthetic that defines the film's visual identity. 3 'Gravity' (2013): Alfonso Cuarón's space thriller opens with a long, unbroken shot of the Earth from space. The camera slowly shows a space shuttle and astronauts floating in the void. The silence is punctuated only by communication chatter.

This shot immediately immerses us in the vastness and danger of space, setting the tone for a film about isolation and survival. The visual beauty contrasts with the impending disaster, making it one of the most effective openings in modern cinema. 2 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015): George Miller's action masterpiece opens with a shot of the protagonist Max standing on a cliff, looking at a desolate wasteland. The camera slowly zooms in on his face, revealing his haunted expression.

The soundtrack begins with a low rumble, building to a crescendo as the first chase begins. This shot efficiently establishes the post-apocalyptic world and Max's internal struggle, preparing us for the relentless action that follows. 1 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014): Wes Anderson's film opens with a shot of a young woman visiting a cemetery, holding a key to a shrine. The camera moves through the snowy landscape, eventually revealing the Grand Budapest Hotel in its dilapidated state.

The shot is symmetrical, colorful, and whimsical, instantly recognizable as Anderson's style. It sets the tone for the film's nested narrative and themes of memory and loss, all wrapped in a visually stunning package





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