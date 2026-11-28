Google's Gemini can collect all kinds of data from users through its phone and web apps. But you can shield your data some by fine-tuning your privacy settings.

Limit Google's access to your data on all of your devices. If you interact with the Google or Android ecosystem at all, you're likely interacting with Google Gemini at some level.

As Google goes all-in on its major generative AI tool, apps like Google Search or Google Docs are being increasingly integrated with Google's AI models, and so ensuring your privacy is protected is more important than ever. While there's no way to use Google's products and services without exposing some of your data to Google Gemini, there are things that you can do to limit your exposure to Google's AI models and keep your data secure.

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While the most important thing you can do is limit what data you enter into a Gemini chatbot or choose not to use Gemini while drafting a document in Google Docs, there are also some account settings you can turn on or off that will limit what Google Gemini can know about you, and the less Google Gemini knows about you, the less likely it is for your data security and privacy to be compromised. Google Gemini conversations and prompts aren't generally viewable by others, but they can be retrieved by Google or your organization if you are using a work or school account.