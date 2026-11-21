The eye-popping findings come from a new survey by personal loan experts Achieve, which examined the cost of family life in 50 US cities.

. A basket of staples costs $173, and includes everyday essentials like milk, bread, rice, eggs, cheese, chicken, beef and a handful of fruits and vegetables.

Oakland, Calif. , is an expensive place to raise a family. Oakland, Calif. , grabbed second place on the least-affordable list, with families facing average monthly rents of $4,312 and childcare bills of $2,726.

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The Golden State city has the most expensive grocery basket in the study, at $202.18 – and even those could only feed baby birds. Miami came in a not-so-sunny third, proving that living in paradise doesn’t come cheap. Families looking for a three-bedroom rental in the Florida hotspot can expect to cough up $6,060 a month, while childcare adds another $1,801.46. Even basics at the grocery store will set them back $161.72.

They landed a score of 16.05.jonbilous – stock.adobe.com Boston landed in fourth place, where parents are also getting whacked by sky-high housing and childcare costs. A three-bedroom apartment in the city center averages $5,918, while childcare runs $2,900.09. Throw in $171.64 for a basic basket of groceries, and it’s easy to see why Beantown earned a dismal affordability score of 16.56 out of 40. Los Angeles is the sixth costliest city to raise a family in America.

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Los Angeles took sixth place, with families paying a whopping $5,496.99 a month for a three-bedroom apartment and another $1,676.09 for childcare. Seattle followed in seventh where parents are paying $4,784.62 a month in rent and a staggering $3,012 for childcare — the third-highest figure in the study. The Emerald City has one of the priciest grocery baskets, at $173.05 a month, giving it an affordability score of 18.39.

Living in the center of a big city can be stimulating and offer lots of opportunities for fun and education, but it comes at a cost. Denver, Colo. , took eighth place, followed by Portland, Ore. , in ninth, and Philadelphia, Pa.

, rounding out the top 10. On the other end of the spectrum, cash-strapped moms and dads have a few places where raising a family doesn’t require a small fortune. El Paso, Texas, which scored an impressive 30 out of 40, emerged as the most affordable city in the study with an average of $1,708 in rent and $574.50 in childcare. Tucson, Ariz.

, followed at a close second, scoring 27.89 out of 40. Rent averaged $2,122.26, with $1,100 going to childcare. Pulling in the third, fourth and fifth spots are Omaha, Neb. , followed by Austin, Texas , and Louisville, Ky. at 26.58.

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New York City took first place in a new survey about the most expensive places to raise a family. Temi Ogunwumi/Wirestock - stock.adobe.comrodphotography - stock.adobe.comWallet-busting Boston arrived in fourth place in the survey. Unwind - stock.adobe.com Living in the center of a big city can be stimulating and offer lots of opportunities for fun and education, but it comes at a cost.