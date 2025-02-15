The Most Disliked Best Supporting Actress Oscars Wins

This article examines some of the most controversial and widely disliked Best Supporting Actress wins in Oscars history, analyzing their performances, category placement, and lasting impact on the award's legacy.

The Oscars are considered the most prestigious event in the entertainment industry. Despite facing controversies and occasional questionable choices, they remain the highest accolade anyone involved in film can achieve. While winning an Oscar may not hold the same level of influence as it once did, it's still an honor that most actors aspire to, and they aren't shy about expressing their desire for it.

Every year, the Supporting Actress category emerges as one of the most compelling and unpredictable. Unlike the lead actress races, which often see frontrunners solidified well before the ceremony, the Best Supporting Actress award frequently goes down to the wire. This category has produced some of the most celebrated performances in Oscar history, but unfortunately, it has also been home to some of the most criticized wins.This list ranks the most widely disliked Best Supporting Actress winners based on their questionable performances, their placement within the category's context, and how poorly their wins have aged in the eyes of Oscar viewers. 10. Alicia Vikander won for 'The Danish Girl' (2015). Category fraud is not uncommon in the Supporting categories at the Oscars, but it was particularly noticeable and controversial at the 2016 ceremony when Alicia Vikander received the award for her role in the simplistic period biopic 'The Danish Girl'. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, another Oscar winner, as Lili Elbe, a transgender woman and one of the earliest recipients of gender-affirming surgery. Vikander portrays Elbe's wife, Gerda. There's no denying that Vikander is the lead in 'The Danish Girl', sharing almost equal screen time with Redmayne, who received a Best Actor nomination.Beyond the blatant category fraud, Vikander's performance lacks depth, failing to elevate a mediocre screenplay and instead remaining comfortably within its boundaries. However, Vikander's win doesn't rank higher because many believe she deserved the award for her role in 'Ex Machina', which premiered the same year and features a far superior and arguably Oscar-worthy performance from her. 9. Kim Basinger won for 'L.A. Confidential' (1997). 'L.A. Confidential' stands as one of the finest neo-noirs ever created. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast and follows a group of detectives investigating a perplexing murder in downtown Los Angeles during the early 1950s. Kim Basinger plays Lynn Bracken, a prostitute who bears a striking resemblance to the legendary film icon, Veronica Lake. Basinger's Oscar win for 'L.A. Confidential' remains quite perplexing. Many consider it among the worst Best Supporting Actress victories in the decade, while others don't even recall it.While the film's reputation has grown stronger in the years since its release, Basinger's win often gets lost in the annals of the Supporting Actress category. Her performance is undeniably alluring and surprisingly subtle, but there's nothing particularly remarkable about it, to the point where some might not even consider it worthy of a nomination. In fact, Julianne Moore's profoundly moving and vulnerable work in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Boogie Nights' would have been a far more deserving recipient of the Oscar. 8. Linda Hunt won for 'The Year of Living Dangerously' (1983). The nature of the film industry means that when looking back at movies from previous decades, you're bound to encounter insensitive and problematic elements, such as casual racism. Blackface and yellowface are particularly egregious examples, and the latter is prominently on display in Peter Weir's romantic drama 'The Year of Living Dangerously'. Mel Gibson stars as a journalist in Jakarta in the weeks leading up to the 1965 attempted coup.Unfortunately, Linda Hunt's Oscar win for her portrayal of Billy Kwan, a dwarf photographer, will forever be tainted, as will the film itself. This underrated war film would be truly exceptional if it weren't for the glaring issue of Linda Hunt's yellowface performance. While Hunt is a gifted actress, and her portrayal avoids the exaggerated and offensive stereotypes often seen in similar performances from Hollywood's Golden Age, it remains a yellowface performance, an undeniable and unforgivable flaw that cannot be overlooked. Hunt's Oscar win, and consequently, the film, will forever carry this problematic mark.





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OSCARS BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS CONTROVERSY FILM HISTORY MOVIES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ariana Grande Will Break A 51 Year Old Oscars Record If She Wins Best Supporting ActressAriana Grande as Glinda from Wicked with an Oscar in front of her wand

Read more »

Ariana Grande Wins Best Supporting Actress for 'Wicked' at the National Board of Review AwardsAriana Grande expresses overwhelming gratitude for her Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role as Glinda in the film adaptation of 'Wicked' at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala. She dedicates the recognition to her younger self and thanks director Jon M. Chu and her co-star Cynthia Erivo for their contributions to the film.

Read more »

Sydney Sweeney's Oscar Journey: From Surprise Appearance to Best Supporting Actress NominationSydney Sweeney's meteoric rise in Hollywood continues with her nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her captivating portrayal of Joan Baez in 'A Complete Unknown'. Learn about her journey from her early days to this career-defining moment.

Read more »

Trans Best Actress Nominee, Trump, Intersex Pope: Woke Hollywood to Take Center Stage at OscarsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Demi Moore Winning Best Actress Would Achieve This Oscars First For The SubstanceDemi Moore&39;s Elisabeth looking insanely into a reflection in The Substance

Read more »

'Emilia Pérez' actress Karla Sofía Gascón apologizes for past offensive social media postsGascón is nominated for best actress at the 2025 Oscars.

Read more »