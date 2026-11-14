The Most Defining Moments of Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT Tenure—Good and Bad

Two years after taking charge of the U.S. men’s national team, Mauricio Pochettino is calling it quits on his first international coaching job.

Despite having just signed a contract renewal through the 2030 World Cup in August, Mauricio Pochettino is set to leave the U.S. men’s national team at the end of the November international break.who, after a promising spell as the Red Devils’ interim manager, failed to convince as the permanent leader this fall.

The USMNT struggled in Mauricio Pochettino's sole Concacaf Nations League appearance. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images With the exception of a 2–0 friendly defeat to Mexico in Guadalajara, the U.S. got off to a strong start under Pochettino’s reign, beating Panama, Costa Rica and Venezuela by two-plus margins and then beating Jamaica 5–2 on aggregate in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino officially leaves the USMNT for Manchester United

However, they struggled to convince in their first major test under the Argentine.on home soil. Instead, they lost to Panama in the semifinals after conceding a last-second goal to Cecilio Waterman, before losing 2–1 to Canada in the third-place match. It was a humbling blow for the Stars and Stripes, whose struggles continued into their pre-2025 Gold Cup friendlies, losing 2–1 to Türkiye and 4–0 to Switzerland that June.

All signs pointed to the USMNT struggling at home in the 2025 Gold Cup. After all, they were entering the tournament with their reserve side due to key players like, Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah away at the Club World Cup. Others were out due to injury, like Antonee Robinson, Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun, while others like Christian Pulisic and Despite these adverse circumstances, Pochettino managed to get a tune out of his team for the first time.

The USMNT made quick work of Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti in the group stage, before edging Costa Rica on penalties, followed by a comfortable win against Guatemala. They looked headed for the glittery title after taking an early lead, only for Mexico to equalize shortly after andMore important than the silver medal was that it forced Pochettino to widen his pool and experiment with new players like Alex Freeman, Sebastian Berhalter, and Matt Freese, all of whom seized the opportunity and went on to play significant roles in the following year’s World Cup.

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After suffering a heartbreaking defeat in Houston, Pochettino’s side was criticized for their inability to punch above its weight and deliver results against top-tier opposition. Those concerns only intensified following the subsequent 2–0 defeat to South Korea in September 2025. But they bounced back in emphatic fashion, with goals from Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun to secure a 2–0 victory over Japan.

In doing so, the USMNT snapped a seven-match winless streak against an opponent ranked inside FIFA's Top 25, offering a much-needed sign of progress under Pochettino. The USMNT then drew Ecuador and won 2–1 against Australia and Paraguay, before demolishing two-time World Cup winners Uruguay 5–1 to close out 2025. Afterin their final pre-World Cup friendly. As the results were slowing improving, the team was growing more and more promising.

The USMNT’s World Cup campaign began in sensational fashion, with an early own goal, a Balogun brace and a last-gasp strike from Reynain a 3–2 defeat to an already-eliminated Türkiye. Having topped their World Cup group for just the third time in history, the Stars and Stripes headed north to Santa Clara for a round of 32 showdown with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun broke the deadlock before receiving his marching orders in the second half, butHistory was being written before their very eyes. Pochettino became the first USMNT manager to win three matches at a single World Cup, while his side had already racked up 10 goals in four matches, surpassing their previous tournament record of seven.

With his team riding a wave of momentum on home soil, surely they would have no issueAfter celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday, the USMNT faced its first major litmus test of the World Cup: Belgium. The Red Devils had stumbled through the group stage, drawing with Egypt and Iran before overturning a two-goal deficit to edge Senegal 3–2 courtesy of a last-second penalty from Youri Tielemans.with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

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However, they channeled their frustration into fruition, producing a display reminiscent of their golden generation’s exploits at the 2018 World Cup, dismantling the Americans 4–1 on home soil.. It was an unprecedented investment, made with the expectation that he would transform them into a team capable of going toe-to-toe with the world’s elite.

After all, it’s one thing for the U.S. to beat Paraguay , Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina ; it’s another to beat teams like Belgium . Pochettino had failed to deliver. It was always going to be difficult for the USMNT to pick up the pieces after its humiliating defeat in Seattle, which saw them exit the round of 16 for the fourth consecutive World Cup.

However, Pochettino deserves immense credit for how he navigated the September-October international window. Rather than sticking with the tried and tested, The results spoke for themselves. The USMNT demolished Peru 4–1 before coming from behind to beat Chile 4–2, followed by a cathartic 3–0 victory over bitter rivals Mexico and a hard-fought 1–0 win against Canada.

Yet arguably more important than the four consecutive victories was the emergence ofThroughout his tenure, Pochettino has provided a springboard for a new generation of American talent, from Berhalter and Freeman to Julian Hall and. While his tenure may have fallen short in terms of silverware and statement victories against elite opposition, he has laid the foundations for a promising 2030 World Cup cycle. Above all, Pochettino’s appointment will be regarded as a watershed moment for American soccer.

His arrival shattered the notion that the USMNT had to settle for familiar faces and proved that it could attract the biggest names in world management. Whether or not Pochettino fulfilled expectations, he undoubtedly shifted the paradigm and raised the ceiling for what they can aspire to in the future. Zach Lowy is a journalist, writer and interviewer whose work explores the stories, personalities and defining moments shaping the global game.

Zach has covered European and North America soccer in-depth, and was on the ground for the 2025 Club World Cup and 2026 World Cup.