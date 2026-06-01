The Most Challenging Video Games of All Time

From 'Celeste' to 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice', explore the most difficult video games ever made, each offering a unique challenge to players.

Video games have long been known for their challenging titles, with some being universally recognized for their difficulty. While every player's strengths and weaknesses make some games feel harder or easier, certain titles stand out in the crowd.

One such game is 'Celeste', a 2D platformer released in 2018 for PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Players control Madeline as she climbs Celeste Mountain, battling her own anxiety and depression. While the main story is manageable, the optional content, like B-sides and C-sides, and the free update Chapter 9, push players' skills to the limit with tight controls and advanced mechanics. Another challenging game is 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice', an action-adventure title set in a fictionalized Japan.

Released in 2019 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, players take on the role of Wolf, a shinobi on a mission to rescue his lord. The game's fast-paced combat requires quick reflexes and memorization, with no character leveling to rely on. This, coupled with its stealth mechanics and challenging boss fights, makes Sekiro a top contender for one of the hardest games ever made.

'Geometry Dash', a side-scrolling rhythm platformer released in 2013/2014 for PC and mobile, is another game that can be quite challenging. While the base game is manageable, the community-created levels, especially those designated as 'Extreme Demons', can push players to their limits. The level editor allows players to create and share their own custom levels, adding to the game's replayability and difficulty. Looking ahead to 2025, 'Hollow Knight: Silksong' promises to be another challenging game.

A sequel to the already difficult 'Hollow Knight', Silksong features Hornet navigating the dangerous world of Pharloom. Despite its hauntingly beautiful aesthetics, the game's spike in difficulty can be demoralizing. Developers at Team Cherry acknowledged the difficulty problem, stating that Hornet's speed and skill required even base level enemies to be more complex.

Lastly, 'Ninja Gaiden 2 Black', an enhanced remaster of Ninja Gaiden 2 and Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, released in 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players can choose to control Ryu Hayabusa or one of three companion characters as they chase the Black Spider Ninja Clan and prevent the resurrection of the Archfiend. With multiple difficulty settings, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black caters to both casual and hardcore gamers





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Celeste Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Geometry Dash Hollow Knight: Silksong Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

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