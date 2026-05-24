The Most Bingeable Series: Honor the Miniseries That Reshaped the TV Landscape

This article highlights the most bingeable series that can be watched over and over again without feeling like a chore, reflecting the growth and popularity of the miniseries genre. The text also mentions notable miniseries that have stood the test of time and impacted the television landscape.

There is little question that we're living in the age of miniseries. This genre of television consists of shows that don't want to commit to multiple seasons, and, instead, opt to tell their story in one short season, usually running no more than 12 episodes.

The miniseries gained widespread notoriety in 1977, when the TV adaptation of Alex Haley’s best-selling novel Roots became a ratings juggernaut for ABC and took home nine Primetime Emmy Awards. While there have been numerous miniseries that have garnered both critical and audience praise over the years, the genre really hit its peak with the rise in streaming, which allowed services such as Netflix to create one-off programming that could easily be consumed in a weekend, and there is little to suggest that this will be changing anytime soon





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