In a story from the May 1972 of Vogue, Richard Avedon tells—in his own words and an extraordinary series of photographs—what made the late supermodel so unique.

Indeed, in 1972, Avedon penned a tribute to Veruschka, the ur-supermodel, fors May issue. We have reprinted that text—and the original captions, which breathlessly celebrate Veruschka’s famously lithe figure—here.

Veruschka is the most beautiful woman in the whole world. There’s just nobody like her. If she’s beautiful, she’s beautiful alone. There are imitations of Sophia Loren, only not as good, and a new Garbo is discovered every decade, but there is and will always be only one Veruschka.

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Beauty isolates the person who owns it and isolation makes demands on the imagination. Veruschka’s bones, her body, her extraordinary length have compelled her to invent her own person. There’s just no one she could imitate. There’s never enough of her.