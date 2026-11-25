Discover the true history behind The Mosquito Bowl, a WWII football game on Guadalcanal and the tragic fate of players who died in the Battle of Okinawa.

Netflix has officially confirmed that The Mosquito Bowl will premiere on November 25, 2026. This new war film directed by Peter Berg adapts the true story from Buzz Bissinger's 2022 book. The movie brings to life a lesser-known chapter of military history involving former college football stars.

The ensemble cast features Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis. These actors portray four former college football players who enlist in the United States Marine Corps. The narrative follows these men as they face the brutal reality of war zones and combat.

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Before the invasion of Okinawa, the soldiers are asked to participate in a football game. This decision to play boosts troop morale and defines the core dramatic tension of the film. The production aims to deliver a comprehensive look at events leading up to one of the deadliest battles of the Pacific Theater.

Peter Berg is known for directing the 2014 film Lone Survivor. He returns to the war genre with this production alongside producers Brian Grazer and Alexander H. Gayner. Mark L. Smith and Peter Berg co-wrote the screenplay for the 127-minute feature.

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The real-life event took place on December 24, 1944, on Guadalcanal island. This location served as a base for the 6th Marine Division preparing for the attack on Okinawa. The game featured members of the 4th and 29th Marine Regiments in a combined roster of 65 players.

Notable participants included Brown University quarterback John McLaughry and Purdue running back Anthony Butkovich. Wisconsin stars Robert Bauman and David Schreiner also played in this historic match. Notre Dame's George Murphy was another key figure among the athletes.

McLaughry, Bauman, and Schreiner were on the 4th Regiment team with Schreiner as captain. Butkovich and Murphy joined the 29th Regiment alongside other notable athletes like Walter Bergman and Chuck Behan. Historical records indicate the real game ended in a scoreless tie rather than a high-scoring affair.

All 65 players were subsequently deployed to the Battle of Okinawa from April 1 to June 22, 1945. The battle resulted in the deaths of 15 of the football players during this period. Among those who perished were John Anderson, Robert Bauman, Charles Behan, James Brennan, and Anthony Butkovich.

Additional casualties included Robert Fowler, John Hebrank, Hubbard Hinde Jr., Wayne Johnston, Don Jones, George Murphy, John Perry, James Quinn, David Schreiner, and Edmund Van Order. The specific fates of the main players highlighted in the film are particularly stark and tragic.

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Anthony Butkovich was killed by a sniper on April 18, 1945. George Murphy died on May 15, 1945, after being hit by a fragment while helping a fellow Marine. Robert Bauman died from an unconfirmed cause on June 6, 1945.

David Schreiner was killed after being shot in the chest on June 20, 1945. Only John McLaughry survived the Battle of Okinawa. McLaughry returned to America and started a family with Anne Salisbury.

He went on to have a career coaching football after the war. His survival offers a rare point of hope in a story largely defined by loss. The Mosquito Bowl film aims to honor the memory of these men and their sacrifice during World War II.

Viewers can anticipate a brutal and honest portrayal of these events when the film releases on Netflix in late 2026. The movie promises to be a significant addition to the genre of World War II cinema.