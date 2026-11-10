The Mosquito Bowl: Netflix Film Heads to Oscar Consideration After Theatrical Run

Netflix's World War II war film The Mosquito Bowl, directed by Peter Berg, opened in theaters on October 30 before its streaming debut on November 25, 2026.

Netflix, widely regarded as the biggest streaming service in the world, is looking beyond streaming in 2026 and setting its sights on the Academy Awards. The platform hopes to give some of its movies a real shot at Oscar recognition, but to qualify, Netflix must first release those films in theaters before they become available on streaming. One of the titles following this path is The Mosquito Bowl, a war film set during one of the most consequential conflicts in recorded history, World War II.

The film is directed by Peter Berg and adapted from the acclaimed nonfiction book The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger. The movie opened in theaters on October 30, and Netflix will make it available to stream on November 25, 2026.

Also read Ray Nicholson Levels Up With The Mosquito Bowl

How The Mosquito Bowl Reached Theaters Before Streaming

Netflix must release The Mosquito Bowl theatrically before it can stream the film, which is the core requirement the platform is working within for its Oscar ambitions. The theatrical window is the step that separates this release from a standard streaming-only launch. The film's path follows a plan that Netflix has applied to selected movies it hopes will compete for Academy Awards.

Berg approaches the story through individual characters rather than the battles alone. The source material is built around the idea that the strongest war stories focus on people whose lives are overturned by the conflict. The film follows four of America's top college football stars who set their fame aside after the attack on Pearl Harbor to enlist in the Marines.

Advertisement

Those four players prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, and before that invasion they take part in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history. For many of the men involved, that game will be the last they ever play. The film's emotional center is built around that final contest.

Box Office Results and Critical Reception Divide

The Mosquito Bowl grossed $455,000 in its box-office debut, and audiences have responded to the film more warmly than critics have. By its second week, the movie had added another $105,000, bringing its total to $756,400. Those figures show a film finding an audience even as its reviews remain weaker.

The film debuted in 349 theaters during its opening weekend. In its second week, The Mosquito Bowl was removed from 40 theaters, a reduction that reflects the sharp drop-off many theatrical releases face after opening. The numbers suggest that the film's commercial run in cinemas was limited in scale.

Critics have not embraced the film in the same way general audiences have. The source material describes the film as excelling with audiences while not performing well with critics. That gap between public response and critical reception is likely to shape how the film is viewed as it moves toward its streaming release.

Advertisement

What Comes Next for Netflix and Oscar Hopes

The next major milestone for The Mosquito Bowl is its arrival on Netflix on November 25, 2026. That date marks the transition from its limited theatrical run to home viewing for subscribers around the world. The streaming launch will give a wider audience access to the film after its cinema release.

The release strategy shows how Netflix is trying to balance its streaming business with the prestige of awards consideration. By placing selected films in theaters first, the platform aims to meet the requirements that allow those titles to compete for Academy Awards. Whether the film's box-office and critical results will influence its Oscar prospects remains a question for the awards season that follows its release.