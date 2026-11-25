Peter Berg directs The Mosquito Bowl, arriving on Netflix November 25, 2026. The film adapts Buzz Bissinger's book about Marine football players facing war in WWII.

Peter Berg directs a new historical drama adapted from Buzz Bissinger's 2022 book The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II. The film chronicles the true story of four college football stars who enlisted in the Marine Corps following the attack on Pearl Harbor. These athletes left their sports careers to face the brutal realities of combat in the Pacific Theater.

Historical Football Game on Guadalcanal

The narrative centers on a specific historical event that occurred on Christmas Eve 1944 on the island of Guadalcanal. The Marines organized a football game involving sixty-five players from the 4th and 29th Marine Regiments. This event took place just ahead of the invasion of Okinawa, offering a brief moment of relief before intense combat.

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Among the participants were former college stars named John McLaughry, Anthony Butkovich, Robert Bauman, David Schreiner, and George Murphy. The actual contest on the field ended in a scoreless tie. This game provided a stark contrast to the violence the soldiers would soon encounter in the coming weeks.

Cast Members and Character Roles

Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis are featured in the cast as the former college football players who find themselves in the middle of the World War. The film explores their journey from sports fields to the front lines, highlighting the sudden shift in their lives.

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Peter Berg previously directed the film Lone Survivor, bringing his signature style to this new project. The movie combines football, military service, and the devastating realities of war to create a compelling narrative. It stands as another entry in the genre that Hollywood has revisited several times, similar to Saving Private Ryan.

Tragic Outcome at Battle of Okinawa

The players soon faced the horrors of the Battle of Okinawa, which lasted from April 1 to June 22, 1945. The conflict resulted in significant losses for the group of athletes. Fifteen of the sixty-five players died during the battle.

Those who lost their lives included Anthony Butkovich, George Murphy, Robert Bauman, and David Schreiner. John McLaughry survived the conflict and later returned home to build a family. He also pursued a career in football coaching, carrying the memories of his comrades with him.

Netflix Release Date and Streaming Details

Netflix has acquired the rights to the film, which arrives on the streaming platform on November 25, 2026. The release marks a significant addition to the catalog of World War II movies available to audiences.

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The film adapts the real football game played by Marines on Guadalcanal on Christmas Eve 1944. It serves as a tribute to the service and sacrifice of those who fought in the Pacific Theater. The story offers a unique perspective on the intersection of sports and military history during a pivotal time in global conflict.