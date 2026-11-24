Peter Berg and Buzz Bissinger's The Mosquito Bowl streams on Netflix starting November 25. Discover how the WWII film adapts the true story of the 1944 Guadalcanal game.

Netflix will release The Mosquito Bowl on November 25, bringing the harrowing true story of a 1944 football game to modern audiences. Director Peter Berg and author Buzz Bissinger reunite to adapt Bissinger's nonfiction book about the US Marines who played the match on Guadalcanal during World War II.

Mosquito Bowl War and Football Themes

The Mosquito Bowl film focuses on four young men with significant football talent who were diverted from their regular lives into the horrific violence of war. The movie depicts the Pacific island of Guadalcanal on Christmas Eve in 1944, where two regiments of US Marines trained for the invasion of Okinawa played a game of football. The story highlights everything war costs and shows players diverted from paths their lives may have taken.

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Berg aims to make the film a participatory experience rather than a spectator experience for viewers. He told ScreenRant that the goal was to grab the audience and make them feel something intense. Some viewers have reported needing to go be quiet after watching the film because of its emotional weight.

Berg and Bissinger Reunion and Collaboration

Peter Berg and Buzz Bissinger have collaborated on multiple projects since they first worked together on Friday Night Lights. The two creative partners are actually legitimate second cousins who found they clicked well on a professional level. Bissinger often discussed his new writing projects with Berg to see if they had potential for a big screen adaptation.

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When Bissinger began work on The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II in 2018 and 2019, he knew the material was perfect for Berg. He told his cousin that the story involved both war and football, suggesting Berg could blow a lot of things up for dramatic effect. Berg sensed the emotional depth of the project even before reading the finished book.

Historical Research and Source Material

Bissinger faced significant challenges while researching the true events of the Mosquito Bowl. Of the sixty-five men who participated in the real game, sixty-four were dead by the time he began his work. The last surviving player was not very helpful because he honestly said he did not remember what he did yesterday, let alone eighty years ago.

The author relied heavily on letters written by the soldiers, which he described as a lost and dying form of historical documentation. These simple, homespun letters contained a gentle intimacy and beauty that revealed the players sense of loss and how much they missed home. Bissinger used these letters as a foundation to draw a string of evidence through articles, film, and other available sources.

Mosquito Bowl Impact and Next Steps

The film adaptation brings the stark reality of the 1944 game to a global audience through the Netflix streaming platform. Berg and Bissinger worked to ensure the depiction of the Pacific island setting and the violence felt shockingly real to viewers. The movie follows the quartet of actors who portrayed the Marines with a focus on their hopes and dreams before the conflict.

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Viewers can stream The Mosquito Bowl beginning on November 25. The release continues the successful partnership between Berg and Bissinger, who have now produced multiple projects based on Bissingers unique perspective on American culture. The film serves as a memorial to the young men who played and died in that game.